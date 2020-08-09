Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Richard Freedle, 42, 900 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 9:20 a.m. Parole violation.
• Jeremy D. Killough, 40, 10 block of McKeen Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:28 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia,
• Larry R. Mankin, 32, 200 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Petition to revoke direct placement.
• Ryan S. Nagy, 34, 400 block of East Isabell, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Sentence modification.
• Joseph M. Barnett, 30, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 p.m. Burglary and theft.
• Carla K. Rardin, 50, 1800 block of South 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 p.m. Theft, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew Buchanan, 38, 1700 block of East Third street, Brazil. Booked 6:20 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Travis L. Hendrickson, 24, 1700 block of North Stop 18, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Samuel D. Gustin, 26, 5200 block of Alexandria Pike, Anderson. Booked 8:53 p.m. Intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Samantha L. Tucker, 30, 1900 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Neglect of dependent/child violations.
• John W. Clark, 28, 2100 block of Cleveland, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jacob K. Pond, 20, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:22 p.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
• Abraham H. Vestal, 38, 100 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling and theft.
• Heather M. Ervin, 35, 800 block of Julle Court, Avon. Booked 11:19 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• James R. Williams, 64, 1500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Thursday
• Brian M. Wilcox, 61, 10 block of North Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Stephen J. Dowd, 52, 2100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Possession of; methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Skyler L. Obergfell, 20, 200 block of North Arms Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Conversion and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.