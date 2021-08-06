Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 6, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Nicholas A. Guyton, 35, 100 block of East Voorhees Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jennifer A. Hensley, 47, no address available. Booked 12:22 p.m. Criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Gordon J. Vanderbilt, 57, 2800 block of East Springhill Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1 p.m. Criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of a serious bodily injury crash.
• Harley D. Hernandez, 32, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:47 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• David L. Bealmear, 47, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:49 p.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy (four counts).
• Jamie E. Poe, 46, 10 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts), invasion of privacy and battery.
• Penny A. Rogers, 32, 1600 block of West Edgemont Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Kyle D. Akers, 46, 2400 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Friday
• Amanda S. Brown, 25, 100 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jon D. Pastorius, 29, 4500 block of North Sunnyside Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:33 a.m. Aggravated battery.
• Eleanor A. Jones, 30, 8400 block of East Milner Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tina Grant, 58, 1100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 a.m. Public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
