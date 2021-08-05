Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jerimia E. Davis, 23, 4200 block of U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Manuel F. Rivera, 27, 3800 block of East Plantation Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:13 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Joseph E. Herrin, 48, 2400 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:40 a.m. Intimidation (two counts), invasion of privacy, harassment and invasion of privacy.
• Craig R. Skelton, 49, 100 block of Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:41 a.m. Failure to provide vehicle registration certificate; expired plates; failure of occupant to use safety belt; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jeffery A. Miller, 45, 700 block of North Euclid Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 11:34 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Johnathan L. Ready, 44, Roadway Inn, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 a.m. Parole violation.
• Sarah M. Smith, 42, 1500 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Domestic battery.
• Braxton L. Myers, 19, 1500 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance, carrying a handgun without a license, dealing in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
• Angela S. Williams, 37, no address available. Booked 12:48 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael J. Meehan, 41, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 p.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• David W. Towles, 50, no address available. Booked 3:27 p.m. Domestic battery (three counts) and strangulation (three counts).
• Billy E. Seeley, 40, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Lacy L. Eason, 36, 900 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Theft.
• Shawna J. Lucas, 39, 1700 block of East Howard Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jarrett R. Travioli, 22, 7800 block of East Orchard Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Intimidation, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, domestic battery and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Kenny Smothers, 23, no address available. Booked 8:19 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of a look-alike substance and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Suzzette R. Williams, 51, 4400 block of South Sioux, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 p.m. Conversion, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Dalton R. Pryor, 25, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:24 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, intimidation and possession of handgun without license.
• Randolph Dawson, 62, 2300 block of North Baker Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:35 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derick F. Walters, 39, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Thursday
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Invasion of privacy (four counts).
• Cody V. Murdock, 34, 2400 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:46 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Mark D. Priehs, 33, 1400 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:02 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.