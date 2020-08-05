Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 5, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday through Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Christina A. Edwards, 53, 2700 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carrie Gilbert, 41, no address available. Booked 12:40 p.m. Auto theft, theft, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Laura L. Houpt, 72, 500 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:12 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Deion L. Gordon, 24, 200 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Gwendolyn M. Teneyuca, 45, 600 block of Drew Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Derrick W. Wilson, 35, 100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts), resisting law enforcement and false reporting.
• Jasmine D. Jones, 25, 1200 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:31 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness and aggravated battery.
• Joe L. Robinson, 34, 100 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:34 p.m. Intimidation, possession of handgun without license, pointing a firearm and felon in possession of firearm.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 18, 800 block of Arrowwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Jessica L. Kimmel, 33, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Samantha S. Miller, 35, 3400 block of East Moyer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 p.m. Theft.
• Nathan S. Shelton, 25, 3300 block of East Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
Monday
• Samuel J. Matejka, 19, 16100 block of Southwest Century Drive, Sherwood, Ore. Booked 12:04 a.m. Dealing synthetic drug or lookalike substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); possession of paraphernalia; and possession of a synthetic drug or lookalike substance.
• Robert E. Fennell, 29, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Public intoxication and possession of paraphernalia.
• Manpreet Singh, 30, 1700 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jessica M. Singh, 28, 1700 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jonathan M. Edwards, 34, 200 block of Kent Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:23 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Violet E. Leclercq-Herman, 27, 800 block of Wabash Avenue Lot 45, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Conversion.
• Ja Shawn M. Allen, 18, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
• David M. Cunningham, 53, 500 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Melissa Clark, 48, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• Larry J. Prouse, 59, 10 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Rachelle A. Larriba, 44, 1100 block of South Reed Street, Clinton. Booked 1:01 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance.
• Westly E. Noe, 40, 100 block of East Voorhees, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, and unlawful possession or use of smoking instrument.
• Abram Navarro, 25, 1700 block of North Moody Street, Victoria, Texas. Booked 4:23 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and confinement.
• Christopher F. Eversole, 37, 10 block of North 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Matthew G. Howton, 38, 2100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Janeen M. Pastrick, 37, 1300 block of Liberty Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 p.m. Robbery and furnishing alcohol to a minor.
• Michael D. Brown, 47, 10 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal recklessness and theft.
• Charles Compton, 55, 10 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:29 p.m. Intimidation.
• Derrick L. Foster, 38, 10 block of North Saxony Drive, Olathe, Kan. Booked 6:53 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery, strangulation and criminal mischief.
• Steven A. Session, 37, 300 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Possession of marijuana, driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ronald L. Maffioli, 54, 600 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:19 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jennifer J. Ellinger, 46, 1600 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:04 p.m. Criminal trespass and battery with bodily injury.
• Steven Clouse, 64, no address available. Booked 11:59 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Wednesday
• Jonathan M. Hall, 28, 100 block of North 26th street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Possession of marijuana (two counts) and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Kehrt V. Cochran, 31, no address available. Booked 4:30 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, habitual traffic violator, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
• Derrick W. Wilson, 35, 1600 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 a.m. False informing, resisting law enforcement, failure to stop after accident resulting in injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.