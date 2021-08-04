Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 4, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Lameki Y. Owens, 30, 2100 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:37 a.m. Theft.
• Nichole R. Showalter, 37, 1300 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Johnathan D. Brashier, 21, 1900 block of North Lakeland Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and felon in possession of firearm.
• Jason C. Thomas, 47, 600 block of Missouri Street, Shelburn. Booked 3:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mickey Archer, 33, 7300 block of South Wilcox Place, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 p.m. Conversion.
• Joseph A. Smith, 23, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:44 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dolphin A. Hoffman, 19, 1800 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Brandon L. Crowther, 27, 2300 block of North James, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 38, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Alexis M. Cox, 38, 600 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), dealing in methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
• Karah M. Atkinson, 21, 200 block of South Luther Street, Brazil. Booked 8:43 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and resisting law enforcement.
• Patrick J. Thompson, 35, 2300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lacey N. Johnson, 29, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
• John L. Featherston, 35, 1900 block of South 18th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Dexter A. Mendez, 21, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 12:18 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Michael A. Griffith, 25, 200 block of Oakridge Parkway South, Terre Haute. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Valerie L. Holycross, 25, 1400 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• William M. Steed, 25, 1900 block of South 31st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. False reporting, auto theft, conversion, resisting law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jerimia E. Davis, 23, 4200 block of U.S. 40, Greencastle. Booked 2:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
