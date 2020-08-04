Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 4, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Andre D. Moody, 37, 1600 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Daniel L. Perkins, 27, 11400 block of South Norm, Chicago, Ill. Booked 9:06 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Timothy Michaels, 38, 3100 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Laura S. Cox, 37, 200 block of East Depot, Sullivan. Booked 12:23 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and theft.
• Jeffrey P. Bunch, 25, 1000 block of East 91st Street, Indianapolis. Booked 4:11 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness, possession of handgun without license and pointing a firearm.
• Michael A. Rude, 22, 4400 block of West Lake Potomac, Greenfield. Booked 4:35 p.m. Intimidation, criminal recklessness, possession of handgun without license, pointing a firearm and possession of firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Charles A. Shaffer, 30, 1400 block of East Hendrix Street, Brazil. Booked 8:12 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Dexter Mendez, 20, 2900 block of West Private Road, Brazil. Booked 9:06 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and minor possession of alcohol.
• Coal A. Everson, 26, 1100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 p.m. Domestic battery.
Saturday
• Chad V. Glaze, 37, 4100 block of East 73½ Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:42 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of handgun without license.
• Carla K. Rardin, 50, 1800 block of South 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Possession of marijuana, no headlights and driving while suspended.
• Ryan L. Hughley, 34, 600 block of North Harrison, Terre Haute. Booked 2:36 a.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug (two counts); dealing in methamphetamine (two counts); unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance; possessing a Look-alike substance; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts); and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• John E. Johnson, 32, 700 block of East Compton Street, Brazil. Booked 2:58 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Christina Edwards, 53, 2700 block of Kussner Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Travis L. James, 32, 1900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Madison S. Henson, 23, 300 block of Bayard Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 6:50 a.m. Burglary and battery with bodily injury.
• Brandon S. Poole, 32, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:58 a.m. Burglary, strangulation and domestic battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
