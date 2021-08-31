Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 31, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Taylor N. Elliott, 22, 800 block of North Castle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Presley W. Collier, 20, 10 block of sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 a.m. Reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, resisting law enforcement and operating while intoxicated.
• Matthew R. Hogue, 32, 1400 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• John R. Crowe, 29, 2800 block of Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Timothy M. Valandingham, 44, 3600 block of North Smith Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and theft.
• Lindsey N. Jenkins, 35, no address available. Booked 12:11 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; manufacture/dealing methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Chelsea A. Johnson, 31, 200 block of Heck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Criminal trespass (two counts).
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, 600 block of Ash Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:52 p.m. Criminal trespass, battery resulting in bodily injury, criminal mischief, conversion, intimidation and criminal mischief.
• Westly E. Noe, 41, 10 block of Eighth Street Southwest, Linton. Booked 3:14 p.m. Failure to appear (three counts).
• Leroy L. Fryer, 43, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 1600 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Jamar Dashillas, 27, Wabash Correctional Facility, Carlisle. Booked 5:41 p.m. Court order.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, no address available. Booked 6:34 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jalen M. Polk, 23, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:44 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jamey A. Phelps, 49, 1200 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:11 p.m. Criminal confinement resulting in bodily injury, dealing in methamphetamine, invasion of privacy, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Mark A. Wehr, 54, 2400 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:31 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe.
• Jean A. Somers, 63, 5900 block of North 34th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shana E. Miller, 43, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:56 p.m. Expired plates and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Phoenix A. Colyer, 19, 600 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:59 p.m. Battery.
Tuesday
• Robert E. Lenges, 30, 1400 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Paul Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dustin H. Baker, 35, 5300 block of South Graves Road, Brazil. Booked 6:24 a.m. Conversion.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
