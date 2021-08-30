Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 30, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Gregory A. Domke, 66, 1100 block of South Mill Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Child molesting.
• Paul L. Sims Jr., 40, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:55 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Cedric R. Fleming, 32, 600 block of North Ash, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, intimidation, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, disorderly conduct and battery.
• Alfred S. Sanders, 31, 3700 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 p.m. Failure to appear, domestic battery, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, and auto theft.
• Paul V. Thompson, 69, 1900 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 p.m. Failure to appear.
• John H. Fuson, 73, 100 block of South Roget Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:17 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic violator and criminal mischief.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:59 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Devin D. Conder, 34, 1200 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:52 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Harold J. Adams, 29, 500 block of North Harrison Street, Brazil. Booked 3:50 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Thomas E. Dycus Jr., 41, 600 block of Linden, Terre Haute. Booked 4:27 p.m. Dealing in a look-alike substance, operating with expired plates, possessing a look-alike substance, improper headlights, improper or no tail or plate light, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Megan Anderson, 30, 100 block of West National Avenue, Brazil. Booked 4:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ryan C. Thompson, 44, 1600 block of Third, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Matthew J. Kabbany, 27, 2200 block of Stone Creek Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 30, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:56 p.m. False informing.
• James E. Wayne, 20, 3800 block of East 13th Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:49 p.m. Battery.
• William L. Adkins, 39, 100 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Timothy L. Williams, 36, 1100 block of South Park Road, Rochester. Booked 10:10 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Saturday
• Craig N. Long, 62, no address available. Booked 12:11 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Justin R. Wells, 33, 4900 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts); possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Harry E. Dickison, 49, 2800 block of West Turner Indiana Street, Brazil. Booked 1:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; trafficking with an inmate; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Herbert W. Tatum, 52, 100 block of Linwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Essence D. Hamilton, 23, 700 block of North Denny Street, Indianapolis. Booked 12:45 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Tryten Osborn, 24, 10 block of East Northwood Drive, Sullivan. Booked 1:44 p.m. Court order.
• Nicholas E. Wills, 32, 1600 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Dealing in marijuana, possession of marijuana and operating without ever obtaining license.
• Bradley A. Hild, 23, 1700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:34 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Stanita G. Antrobus, 42, 100 block of College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Conversion.
Sunday
• Kaitlyn D. Peebles, 30, 700 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Timothy W. Moore, 38, 9000 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dallas Finley, 70, 4300 block of West Goodson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Ty Moody, 18, 200 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 4:05 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol, possession of handgun without license and possession of a controlled substance.
• Kevont M. Pirtle, 18, 10 block of North Main Street, Sullivan. Booked 5:57 a.m. Criminal mischief, minor possession of alcohol, possession without license and possession of a controlled substance.
• Alvin L. Thomas, 54, no address available. Booked 8:21 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Frank L. Murr, 48, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:25 p.m. Contributing to delinquency of a minor.
Monday
• Elizabeth A. Johnson, 49, 1200 block of Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. False informing; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.