Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Olivia C. Callahan, 20, 900 block of East Monticello Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Animal cruelty, assisting a criminal and criminal recklessness.
• Christopher Owens, 39, 200 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Shane Johnson, 29, 6500 block of North Roberson, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Battery by means of a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, armed robbery and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Johnathan L. Ready, 43, 10 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:06 p.m. Sex offender residency offense.
• Gary J. Morris, 50, 2100 block of Cobblestone Way Court, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Chelsie W. Neese, 29, 2600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:40 p.m. Burglary and resisting law enforcement.
• Anthony Malone, 58, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:49 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Vanessa R. Nicoson, 24, 300 block of North Third Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:53 p.m. Speeding and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Keith Christy, 28, 200 block of North Holmes Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 7:44 p.m. Conversion and possession of marijuana.
• Dylan D. Baker, 19, 2200 block of West Ryman, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Armed robbery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary while armed with deadly weapon, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury and theft.
• Maurice D. Bradley, 50, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 p.m. Court order.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Conversion.
• Ashley Vilchuck, 32, 1300 block of South Vandyks Street, Pimento. Booked 10:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Maurice D. Sutton, 23, 500 block of East 43½, Terre Haute. Booked 11:15 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
Saturday
• Philip M. Atterson, 29, 4300 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Theft (two counts) and counterfeiting.
• Ko K. Stewart, 21, 100 block of Pine Mountain Way, Indianapolis. Booked 2:09 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of marijuana.
• Montrez A. Stanley, 19, 100 block of Grenadier Lane, Indianapolis. Booked 2:11 a.m. Dealing in marijuana; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• D. Angel Comanse, 18, 4400 block of East 11th Avenue, Gary. Booked 5:50 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and theft of a firearm.
• Tyral D. Parks, 18, 1300 block of Ellsworth Place, Gary. Booked 5:51 a.m. Possession of handgun without license and theft of a firearm.
• Scott A. Rickard, 57, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 a.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.