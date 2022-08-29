Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 29, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Dacia N. Ward, 50, 800 block of South Center, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Ryan C. Thompson, 45, 1600 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Alysia S. Haggerty, 33, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Levi C. Wells, 31, 8100 block of South Trueblood, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 p.m. Unlawful possession of syringe.
• Michael J. Harris, 42, 200 block of South 11½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert L. Huckle, 48, 700 block of North Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jeremy M. Crumrin, 44, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 9:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ronald L. Lowe, 35, 10 block of Margaret Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Delancey T. Ellington, 29, 2300 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Kyle Winn, 25, 2800 block of West Private Road 620 North, Brazil. Booked 10:44 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Sunday
• Kyle R. Young, 33, 10 block of East Broadway Street, West Union, Ill.. Booked 12:10 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Kevin R. Gregory, 33, 10 block of Southeast Washington, Jasonville. Booked 12:27 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; operating motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bryan P. Robinson, 42, 2200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Intimidation.
• Dallas M. Wilson, 29, 3700 block of East Rose Hill Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts); and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Elias J. Garrett, 22, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance and possession of counterfeited substances.
• Vincent Grimes, 52, 1000 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 6:20 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, intimidation and public intoxication (two counts).
• Brandon Giddens, 28, 200 block of North U.S. 45, Louisville, Ill. Booked 2:46 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Amos L. Stephens, 29, 200 block of Blueridge Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 7:58 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jeffrey R. Tarry, 61, 10 block of Southgate Court, Terre Haute. Booked 8:24 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Terese A. Poling, 41, Woodridge Motel, Terre Haute. Booked 8:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 30, 200 block of Morton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:23 p.m. Failure to appear (two counts).
• Chordea Spearman, 20, 3600 block of Ashway Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:54 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Gregory L. Hendrickson, 60, 1700 block of North Stop 18 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
Monday
• Lashawan M. Tompkins, 21, 1800 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Conversion, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Jermaine Adams, 50, no address available. Booked 3:18 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Derek A. Rutledge, 46, 300 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Criminal trespass, intimidation and public intoxication.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.