Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 28, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Shawn H. Petty, 44, 1300 block of South Trueblood Place, Terre Haute. Booked 12:14 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts).
• Jalee R. Towles, 23, 300 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:06 a.m. Resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and false reporting.
• Jay S. Snyder, 28, no address available. Booked 5:24 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; possessing a look-alike substance; and public intoxication.
• Joseph L. Rollings, 33, 1400 block of Hunter Street, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:35 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Tyler Jackson, 29, 200 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Rick A. Bradbury, 56, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Neglect of a dependent resulting in death and possession of methamphetamine.
• Michael W. Hinkle, 32, 10 block of Dreiser Square, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Darryel L. Porter, 63, 100 block of Tennet Square Circle, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Bradley C. Moreland, 33, 9900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 p.m. Invasion of privacy, domestic battery, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Jacob M. Harlow, 30, 1400 block of North County Road 300, Brazil. Booked 5:09 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jordan M. Cree, 37, 10 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Alyson D. Umphries, 35, 300 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph W. Evans, 35, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 45, 1900 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:27 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cornelius Roberts, 28, 2700 block of Fenwood, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Neil A. Kraemer, 39, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Obliterating identification marks on handgun or possession of such handguns, possession of methamphetamine, neglect of dependent and possession of a controlled substance.
• Darrell D. Cunningham, 45, 1100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Alana K. Robbs, 34, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:43 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Thursday
• Parita N. Naik, 26, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:27 a.m. Possession of marijuana and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Stephanie C. Nix, 28, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:01 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and domestic battery.
• Cyal M. Colon, 28, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Anthony W. Lynn-Morris, 26, 3200 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Residential entry.
• Stephen M. Fox, 61, 1400 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jessica L. Kimmel, 34, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:19 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts), possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and theft.
• Aaron A. Lowe, 32, 300 block of Oldview West 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:31 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and theft.
• Jesse V. Schane, 30, 700 block of West Knight Street, Brazil. Booked 4:28 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Gregory A. Pitts, 39, Travel Lodge, Terre Haute. Booked 9:37 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Bryce A. Rupska, 41, 3700 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:45 a.m. Court order.
• Shaun S. Nesbit, 39, Odyssey House, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Arlo A. Paletis, 37, no address available. Booked 2:55 p.m. Arson.
• Tyler M. Sanchez, 26, 1100 block of West Terre Road, Brazil. Booked 5:46 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christina N. Smiley, 33, 10 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 6:33 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darrell W. Wright, 39, 300 block of North Beasley, Sullivan. Booked 6:55 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Ryann P. Davidson, 21, 1600 block of South State Road, Prairie Creek. Booked 6:59 p.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Megan L. Rowley, 32, 500 block of South Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Battery.
• Billy J. Baiter, 60, 10 block of North Sumner Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:17 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine (two counts), manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Angel M. Budd, 29, 2200 block of East Haythorne, Terre Haute. Booked 9:24 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Troy J. Roberts, 30, 3200 block of East Lynn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:10 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Amber A. White, 42, 1800 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 p.m. Domestic battery.
Friday
• Truman W. Vinson, 50, Martinsville. Booked 12:03 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Charles P. McVay, 38, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Marquis D. Griffin-Eckelberry, 31, 100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Conversion and theft.
• Lauren S. Evans, 26, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:24 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Johnston D. Harris, 29, 1300 block of Madison Avenue, Charleston, Ill. Booked 2:34 a.m. Possession of handgun without license; possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Carlos Hodge, 23, 700 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:48 a.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury; robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury; burglary; theft; escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; possession of methamphetamine; and false reporting.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
