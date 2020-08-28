The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Charles Tyler Patterson, 24, 4200 block North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of hash oil, possession of paraphernalia, driving while intoxicated, driving while intoxicated endangering a person, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• Alicia Marie English, 39, 2800 block College Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury.
Friday
• Tobias F. Howard Jr., 23, 8400 block Browns Bill Trace, Lithonia, Georgia. Booked 3:44 a.m. Driving while intoxicated.
• Tracy R. Higginbotham Jr., 30, 10 block Monroe Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, parole violation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.