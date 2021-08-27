The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Sean M. Stephens, 28, 7300 block of South State Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Lance R. Krebbs, 24, 1200 block of Eighth Street, Columbus. Booked 12:50 a.m. Auto theft; resisting law enforcement; false reporting; reckless driving; possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jacob W. Cross, 20, 6500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, residential entry and domestic battery (two counts).
• Joshua M. Cooper, 28, 1900 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 a.m. Strangulation and battery with bodily injury.
• Matthew L. Meadows, 35, 2100 block of North Second Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Cortez Jones, 21, no address available. Booked 7:34 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and reckless driving.
• Brianna A. Guerra, 22, 4600 block of East New York Street, Indianapolis. Booked 8:42 a.m. Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, resisting law enforcement and neglect of a dependent.
• Sandra R. Sanchez, 34, 800 block of Gardenside Drive, Greencastle. Booked 9:49 a.m. Operating with expired plates; possession of paraphernalia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts); operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Kenneth E. Burton-Alkire, 29, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:31 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Austin D. Gulley, 26, no address available. Booked 11:25 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Christopher G. Wilson, 35, 300 block of Vermont Drive, Lafayette. Booked 2:13 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Danny L. Wallace, 56, 6100 block of North Sleepy Hollow Road, Monticello. Booked 2:19 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Isaiah O. Batson, 37, 2100 block of Tippecanoe, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Auto theft; dealing in methamphetamine; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine; habitual class "D" felony offender; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Tyrell D. Collier, 27, 200 block of North 19th, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; criminal mischief; residential entry; invasion of privacy; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Rico R. Spillers, 27, 1400 block of Harrison Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Intimidation (two counts), disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• John W. Johnson, 52, 200 block of North 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:52 p.m. Theft.
• James Still, 44, 300 block of Northwest 11th, Washington. Booked 6:34 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Christopher M. Dover, 44, 1900 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Shonda S. Howell, 50, 900 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 7:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Donald R. Orman Sr., 53, 1100 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:47 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Jon D. Hartmann, 47, 1100 block of South Laforge Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:03 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rebekah N. Coakley, 29, no address available. Booked 9:32 p.m. Intimidation, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Dylan J. Coltharp, 25, 7900 block of South Sweetleaf Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:51 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Robert E. Gabbard, 34, 1300 block of North 27th, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and identity deception.
• Angel R. Rapier, 40, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:57 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and altered gun identification.
Tuesday
• Jacob A. Sons, 41, 800 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Glenn B. Forsman, 30, 400 block of East Tower, Terre Haute. Booked 1:41 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.
• Jason J. Hurtt, 38, 200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Daniel R. Hopkins, 49, 100 block of North 38th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Brandon L. Frye, 22, 3400 block of East Broadlands, Terre Haute. Booked 8:34 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance.
• Kylee M. Hutt, 34, Clay County Justice Center, Brazil. Booked 11:05 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Ashley D. Tarwater, 32, 200 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked noon. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury.
• Carl L. Wiegand II, 35, 2300 block of West Curry Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:02 p.m. Operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Chelsea F. Evans, 29, 800 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Brandon M. Orman, 32, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Operating a motorcycle without proper permit/endorsement, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and failure to return to scene of accident causing injury.
• Andrew L. Butts, 25, 2700 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 6:46 p.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael O. Shauntee, 36, 2400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, failure to signal for turn or lane change, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Amber D. Joy, 41, 800 block of East Gospel Grove Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 p.m. Conversion; possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Ryan A. Dagey, 38, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:11 p.m. Fraud on a financial institution, theft, unlawful possession of syringe and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
