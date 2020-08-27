Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 27, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Robert L. Dixon, 57, 1600 block of Montcalm Street, Indianapolis. Booked 11:27 a.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Joe L. Hofmann, 41, 4200 block of West County Road 1275, Jasonville. Booked 9:11 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, criminal mischief, possession of paraphernalia, unlawful entry of motor vehicle, battery and theft.
• Thomas Raab, 23, 400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:20 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury (two counts) and strangulation.
• Jay S. Snyder, 27, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Chris J. Kirmse, 42, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:20 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• James A. Witherspoon, 64, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:10 p.m. Unlawful use of 911 service.
• Dylan J. Gamble, 21, 1300 block of East Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:06 p.m. Battery or battery by bodily waste resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery committed with deadly weapon, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Jessica A. Kenworthy, 35, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:55 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Mark A. Hutson, 57, 100 block of North U.S. 150 West, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Charles W. Hughes, 34, 5900 block of Dollar Hide South Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 10:47 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Tuesday
• Howard W. Hylman, 28, 600 block of Oak Drive, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Domestic battery.
• Kenneth F. Baldwin, 30, 2200 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:06 p.m. Reckless driving, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.
• Neil A. Kraemer, 38, 1100 block of East Lewsader, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license and possession of altered handgun.
• Jeffrey L. Whitsit, 27, 2800 block of South Sixth Place, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Matthew L. Duke, 29, 1800 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:11 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, criminal mischief and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Khaleeq A. Jackson-Bey, 25, 10 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:42 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Charles W. Hall, 51, 600 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 p.m. Conversion.
• Antonio L. Vaughn, 32, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:50 p.m. Court order.
• Renny L. Marshall, 40, 200 block of East 150, Rockville. Booked 4:46 p.m. Theft and conversion.
• Carlia K. Bruner, 38, 100 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:05 p.m. Residential entry.
• Melissa F. Davis, 31, 400 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:01 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Deanna Stabler, 32, 200 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:31 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Jordan M. Bowling, 33, 400 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:12 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Amber A. White, 41, 300 block of East Park Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and public intoxication.
• Amber R. Osborne, 42, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:44 p.m. Conversion.
• Kamden Brown-Irving, 18, 2300 block of Ellsworth Street, Gary. Booked 11:24 p.m. Domestic battery, strangulation, criminal confinement, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.
Wednesday
• April N. Sholar, 34, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:06 a.m. Conversion; possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Keara L. Blakely, 19, 500 block of South 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:23 a.m. Stopping at railroad crossing, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and minor possession of alcohol.
• Nathan L. Mitchell, 44, 700 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.
• Kelley Lowery, 35, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Arthur M. Millis, 30, 300 block of South Fourth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, resisting law enforcement and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Robert Gilman, 33, 1600 block of Cottage Avenue, Columbus. Booked 10:59 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• John A. Reed, 55, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jeff D. Thomas, 57, 400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Auto theft, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeremy L. Sharp, 43, Indianapolis. Booked 3:12 p.m. Revoked direct placement.
• Virgil K. Weir, 56, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Nakia A. Ward, 22, 200 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury, aggravated battery, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury and theft.
• Jasmine R. Jones, 25, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 p.m. Conversion.
• Travis W. Johnson, 39, 1500 block of South All Street, Pimento. Booked 5:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• William J. Kearns, 41, 10 block of Woodridge, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Auto theft and conversion.
• Phillip A. Sanders, 55, 1900 block of Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:15 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, criminal trespass and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Thursday
• Courtney L. Secrest, 26, 600 block of South Indiana 159, Carlisle. Booked 12:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and out-of-county warrant.
• Charles J. Hendren, 23, 1900 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:36 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of methamphetamine, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Aaron A. Lowe, 31, 3000 block of West Old U.S. 40, West Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 a.m. Theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
