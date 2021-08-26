Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 26, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Aug. 20, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Aug. 20
• Paul Lewis Sims Jr., 40, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:22 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael J. Meneely, 35, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 p.m. Failure to appear, resisting law enforcement and battery.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 32, no address available. Booked 12:59 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Charla M. Cline, 42, 400 block of West Lincoln, Paris, Ill. Booked 2:06 p.m. Court order.
• Rikki L. Vestal, 37, 10 block of North Seventh, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:18 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Cody S. Kneller, 29, 2700 block of East Phylbeck, Terre Haute. Booked 4:15 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jane E. Cox, 33, 2400 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Elizabeth L. Shagley, 51, 1900 block of South Fruitridge, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• James E. Rogers, 60, 10 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:16 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Melissa K. Lawrence, 48, 400 block of South Gaslight, Terre Haute. Booked 10 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Larry J. Woods, 49, 3100 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, theft, resisting law enforcement, trafficking with an inmate outside a facility and possession of methamphetamine.
• Ashley M. Doty, 24, 900 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:19 p.m. Possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug look-alike substance, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and false reporting.
• William J. Jones, 28, 1200 block of Croquet Way, Indianapolis. Booked 11:35 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Saturday
• Arlo A. Paletis, 37, no address available. Booked 12:04 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Taiwan D. Richards, 45, 1400 block of Spruce Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:36 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dewayne H. Latham, 47, 100 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:10 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Mekyel I. Crawl, 21, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:18 p.m. Battery.
• Cynthia R. Cocks, 29, 600 block of West Krislynn Woods Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 p.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and theft.
• Paul Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Don W. Norris, 36, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:37 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
Sunday
• Jeremiah L. Moore, 27, 10 block of East Houston, Chicago, Ill. Booked 12:16 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of paraphernalia; and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Jermain Martin, 47, 1900 block of Park Boulevard, Griffith. Booked 12:36 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timmy J. Kimp, 22, 12500 block of South Loomis Street, Calumet Park, Ill. Booked 12:56 a.m. Dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and shoplifting.
• Jessica L. Icenogle-Buchannan, 33, 10 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Melissa M. Isle, 35, 10 block of Chickadee Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:32 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and criminal mischief (two counts).
• Brandon S. Poole, 33, 1400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Isabella R. Swaim, 24, 2500 block of West Summer, Rosedale. Booked 5:12 a.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Antonio D. Thomas, 21, 3200 block of Idaho Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:32 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Sherri D. McGillen, 49, 1300 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael J. Simonson, 27, 100 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:30 p.m. Causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Amy A. Wanninger, 51, 300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:08 p.m. Criminal mischief and reckless driving.
• Robert L. Washington, 40, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender, domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug (two counts), possession of methamphetamine (two counts), possession of a controlled substance, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, resisting law enforcement and felon in possession of firearm.
• Akqilia Long, 23, 1100 block of Greenleaf Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Brent J. Robertson, 49, 1700 block of South Red Oak Drive, Clinton. Booked 11:21 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.