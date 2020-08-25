Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 25, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Alexis R. Schaffer, 25, 100 block of Huntwick Lane, Avon. Booked 1:26 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert L. Goodman, 19, 10 block of Pear Tree Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Criminal trespass, strangulation; confinement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and domestic battery.
• John L. Rogers, 53, 1600 block of West Edgemont Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:34 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Greg A. Fort, 51, 2300 block of Washington, Terre Haute. Booked 4:26 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jordan E. Wilkey, 33, 10 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility,
• Scott A. Hockman, 49, 2500 block of East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Koy D. Bennett, 23, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:44 p.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief and battery with bodily injury.
• Charles E. Johnson, 54, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. No operator’s license in possession and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Monday
• Austin S. Wheatfill, 21, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 1:10 a.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Crystal R. Massutti, 39, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Emily E. Eaker, 37, 4800 block of Wilkie Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Auto theft and possessing paraphernalia.
• Timothy G. Scott, 27, 500 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Residential entry and burglary of a dwelling.
• Jody A. Cliver, 43, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, domestic battery with serious bodily injury, and knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
