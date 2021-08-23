Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 23, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Robert Greene, 26, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 9:47 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Tanner L. Shattuck, 23, 3100 block of Franklin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:47 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kiley B. Hunt, 39, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 a.m. Theft.
• Shonda S. Howell, 50, 900 block of North 23rd, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to appear; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Christopher A. Lunceford, 41, 100 block of Shew, Universal. Booked 2:12 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Jessica L. Hudak, 44, 2200 block of East Dallas, Terre Haute. Booked 4:35 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Lacey N. Johnson, 29, 2200 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Kerry S. Coburn, 36, 600 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:07 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance.
• Billy R. Tryon, 51, 3400 block of South 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:16 p.m. Battery with bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Erica L. Vandiver, 26, 900 block of North Market Street, Sparta, Ill. Booked 8:27 p.m. Obstruction of justice.
Tuesday
• Lindsey L. Shouse Jr., 22, 100 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:22 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and felon in possession of firearm.
• Brandon L. Gess, 21, 1800 block of Cobblestone Way South, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and domestic battery.
• Damien D. Tyler, 41, 5900 block of Sycamore Forge Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 2:46 a.m. Conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
• Logan M. Frets, 33, 1300 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:55 a.m. Possession of a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Roland E. Hillman Jr., 32, 1600 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 3:09 a.m. Conversion.
• Rick A. Bradbury, 56, 400 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:01 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Douglas G. Austin, 52, 1500 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Madison C. Copeland, 18, 400 block of Mulberry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:22 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Dustin S. Taylor, 40, 100 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Anna R. Roach, 23, 1300 block of Coatsville. Booked 1:50 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Daniel S. Webb, 51, 2000 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:12 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; violate use rules on regulated explosives; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Madison P. Hancock, 21, 100 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Brittney N. Julian, 34, 200 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:41 p.m. Improper headlights and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jerry L. Cheesman, 31, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Intimidation.
• Timothy J. Ebler, 48, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:29 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Farzaneh M. Mays, 31, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:53 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
Wednesday
• Shane E. Wheeler, 48, 4800 block of North Pearson, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts).
• Nicholas Brendon, 50, 19800 block of Terri Drive, Canyon Country, Calif. Booked 4:38 a.m. Prescription fraud and refusual to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation and invasion of privacy (three counts).
• Christian T. Frye, 50, no address available. Booked 9:54 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Kaycee A. Harris, 23, 7900 block of Greenwood Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Timothy M. Newsom, 18, 1900 block of East Indiana 48, Shelburn. Booked 10:41 a.m. Robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury.
• Phillip D. Payne, 59, 1200 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:48 p.m. Failure to appear.
• James D. Waggoner, 23, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Richard W. Williams, 39, 1200 block of Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 p.m. Court order.
• Joel A. Avila, 33, 200 block of North Gilbert, Clinton. Booked 4:01 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Gary J. Morris Sr., 51, 1100 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:51 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts), maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Misty T. Hastings, 43, 700 block of West Central, Paris, Ill. Booked 5:27 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Kaiden T. Thacker, 18, 100 block of Belle Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 6:05 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
• Bailee C. Price, 22, 800 block of North State Line Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:06 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Stacey L. Norton, 48, 10 block of West Jefferson Avenue, Vincennes. Booked 6:27 p.m. Theft, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ramona L. Smith, 33, 700 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Jalen L. Jackson, 26, 100 block of East U.S. 40, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Lorna L. Cottom, 56, 1800 block of North 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:52 p.m. Manufacturing methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• John S. Mize, 39, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• John F. Kirkendall, 45, no address available. Booked 11:17 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, possessing two or more chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance, dealing in a controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
Thursday
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 22, 200 block of West Jefferson, Shelburn. Booked 1:52 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Kenneth T. Bolinger, 33, 10 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Allen M. Alexander, 27, 300 block of South Fifth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Theft (three counts) and unlawful entry of motor vehicle.
• Alan R. Whited, 43, 22100 block of East Clark Road, Dennison, Ill. Booked 5:35 a.m. Embezzlement, assisting a criminal, theft (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Riannon M. Kuykendall, 22, 10 block of 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:52 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
