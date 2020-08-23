Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 23, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Cynthia L. McCoy, 41, 1400 block of Maple, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Michael L. Wilson, 40, 7700 block of South Carlisle Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 p.m. Residential entry.
• Jason A. Nelk, 38, 700 block of South Becks Grove Road, Freetown. Booked 2:43 p.m. Reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Terry A. Hastings, 63, 400 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 4:29 p.m. Displaying expired interim plate, failure to prove financial responsibility, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Leroy W. Linzy, 72, 500 block of South Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 5:25 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
• Travis G. Fulford, 45, 2400 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 7:10 p.m. Child restraint system violation and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Robert W. Hope, 38, 10 block of Barton Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:31 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks St, Terre Haute. Booked 7:38 p.m. Conversion.
• Maurice D. Bradley, 50, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Court order.
• Shelby D. Taylor, 28, 10 block of Melissa Way, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• George Schatz, 62, 200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and criminal trespass.
Saturday
• Joseph L. Hyland, 26, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:47 a.m. Arson.
• Victoria J. James, 23, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 a.m. Dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana; driving a motor vehicle while suspended; and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Justin A. Fellows, 35, 10 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 a.m. Possessing a look-alike substance, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Ronald E. Mason, 51, 2800 block of Professional Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 3:37 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Larry J. King Jr., 46, 300 block of West York Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 p.m. Court order.
• Jesse V. Schane, 29, 700 block of West Knight Street, Brazil. Booked 4:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Matthew E. Nieft, 20, 6400 block of McDaniel, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and dealing synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Byron D. Ratcliffe, 38, 5200 block of Winston Drive, Indianapolis. Booked 9:48 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, resisting law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Sunday
• Danielle M. Powers, 28, 10 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Briella N. Ellis, 21, 900 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Jeremy Vanhorn, 32, 2900 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:14 a.m. Intimidation.
• Christian S. Footman, 28, 800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:26 a.m. Residential entry.
• Donald P. Murray, 38, 1300 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 a.m. Reckless driving, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
