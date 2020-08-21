The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dale L. Pittman, 56, homeless, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 a.m. Conversion.
Sierra L.N. Harrington, 34, 1900 block Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:09 p.m. Dealing in meth, possession of meth (two counts), and possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse Logan Inabnit, 30, 1500 block South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 p.m. Habitual traffic violator (lifetime), possession of handgun without a license, felon in possession of firearm.
Stuart J. D'Angelo, 34, address unknown. Booked 3:21 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, possession of marijuana, battery against a public safety official and dealing in a controlled substance.
Darla J. Wilson, 31, 1400 block North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Audrey Kinne, 21, 3100 block Martin Road, Vevay, Indiana. Booked 5:13 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Lindsey Ann Thome, 37, 2300 block Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 5:59 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Brian Wayne Acklin, 47, 2000 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandi Newburn, 39, 300 block West Olive Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Criminal trespass.
Chanelle B. Collins, 34, 200 block Avenue C, East Piorre, Ill. Booked 9:48 p.m. Possession of legend drug or precursor, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance.
Chris L. Welty, 20, 100 block Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:35 p.m. Simple assault.
Isaiah Diniel Binford, 20, 100 block Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:42 p.m. Simple assault.
Friday
• Michael S. Forsythe, 46, 400 block South Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Billy Jay Salyer Jr., 36, 1600 block Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of two or more chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance, dealing in methamphetamine and possession of meth.
Dwight Sargent, 45, 800 block North 13 1/2 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:13 a.m. Driving while suspended with prior suspension within 10 years, and driving while intoxicated.
Austin S. Hearn, 22, 300 block South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:22 a.m. Carrying a handgun without a license, intimidation, robbery, burglary, and vehicle theft.
I Tesiah Brenda Hunter, 21, 7000 block Whitcomb Street, Merrillville. Booked 2:23 a.m. Driving while intoxicated, and driving while intoxicated endangering a person.
Tyler Dean Floyd, 27, 2200 block Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:43 a.m. Expired plates, and driving while suspended with a prior conviction within the past 10 years.
Rachel D. Porter, 42, 1300 block North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 a.m. Conversion.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
