Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 20, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Lamont M. Burks, 45, 10 block of Hendricks, Indianapolis. Booked 10:30 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kenneth A. Vester, 37, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:47 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Derek L. Livingston, 39, 2800 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jeffery L. Glasgow, 42, 6400 block of Cox Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:47 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and residential entry.
• Brett R. Dierdorf, 36, 2900 block of Crawford Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 p.m. Theft, identity deception and fraud.
• Derrick S. Wilkie, 22, 2300 block of North East Thomas Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Ryan W. Flesher, 38, 100 block of West Jackson, Brazil. Booked 8 p.m. Writ of attachment for the body of a person.
• Terrence Jackson, 55, 400 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
Thursday
• David D. Allen, 38, no address available. Booked 12:23 a.m. Burglary and theft (two counts).
• Kelly M. Atkinson, 31, no address available. Booked 12:59 a.m. Battery against a public safety official, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating while intoxicated with serious bodily injury.
• Cameron M. Glasgow, 21, 3300 block of North Sixth, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• John S. Cox, 39, 100 block of Blakely Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
