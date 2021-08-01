Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 2, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Ashley N. Dawson, 32, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Residential entry and battery with bodily injury.
• Joseph M. Barnett, 31, 2400 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 a.m. Domestic battery, strangulation and domestic battery with serious bodily injury.
• Dalton Dickerson, 18, 2200 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:08 a.m. Burglary.
• Katherine L. Taylor, 35, 2600 block of Thompson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:57 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, possessing a look-alike substance and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jason P. Dawson, 34, no address available. Booked 10:28 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and operating or permitting operation without financial responsibility.
• Brian K. Dixie, 44, 10 block of Rose, Terre Haute. Booked 11:42 a.m. Arson (three counts) and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Lacey N. Johnson, 29, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Orville A. Anderson, 23, no address available. Booked 3:06 p.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Roy L. Roman, 31, 1300 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Derek J. Harlan, 30, 2000 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:14 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and aggravated battery.
• Robert L. Cornell, 35, 1900 block of East Buena Vista, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Peter O. Roberts, 36, 2400 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
Saturday
• Elias B. Brown, 30, 1200 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:29 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Austin R. Parker, 24, 1100 block of North Trapunto Lane, Monrovia. Booked 1:12 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and battery with bodily injury.
• Jermaine A. Lawson, 26, 1300 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:38 a.m. Residential entry and domestic battery.
• Virgil L. Elrod, 22, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 a.m. Battery committed with a deadly weapon.
• Devin S. Bailey, 35, 1400 block of Grand Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:36 a.m. Conversion, operating a motor vehicle with a registration number belonging to a different vehicle, expired plates, speeding, disregarding stop sign, reckless driving, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Larry J. Woods, 49, 3100 block of West Oregon Church Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:53 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and theft.
• Brandon R. Pruitt, 19, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Deward E. Philpott, 52, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:35 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Christina Vanatti, 41, 1100 block of East Rio Grande Road, Brazil. Booked 12:44 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Marvin L. Eacret, 29, 2400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Criminal confinement, resisting law enforcement, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, intimidation, interference in the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy and domestic battery.
• Chad D. Carroll, 36, 6700 block of Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:17 p.m. Escape from lawful detention and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Levelle D. Tovar, 40, 200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 p.m. Harrassment.
Sunday
• Ashley D. Denny, 34, 4700 block of East Northview Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:04 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Zarria M. Moss, 22, 6900 block of Fillmore Boulevard, Merrillville. Booked 1:35 a.m. Conversion.
• Tanner W. Travioli, 31, 1500 block of South West Vine Street, Clinton. Booked 2:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Keelon D. Wright, 27, 500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Resisting law enforcement,
• Danny T. Wells, 56, no address available. Booked 4:34 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Joseph A. Smith, 23, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:32 a.m. Criminal trespass.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
