The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Paul R. Hoffert, 51, 200 block of North 13½, Terre Haute. Booked 9:08 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Devin D. Lonberger, 29, 1600 block of Cahill Place, Indianapolis. Booked 11:06 a.m. Domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16 and criminal mischief.
• Justin A. Fellows, 36, 2700 block of South Goff Street, Mecca. Booked 11:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, criminal trespass, dealing in a look-alike substance and burglary of a dwelling.
• Cleve C. Dryden, 49, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:51 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Michael A. Conwell, 40, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury; battery committed with deadly weapon; robbery burglary of dwelling that results in serious bodily injury; theft; dealing in methamphetamine; dealing in marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person; possession of methamphetamine; burglary; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Terry W. Malone, 43, 2100 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:55 p.m. Criminal trespass, using private land without consent, theft and corrupt business influence (two counts).
• Ruben F. Floyd, 48, 8400 block of North Baldwin Street, Brazil. Booked 10:22 p.m. Auto theft, conversion, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, possession of handgun without license, altered gun identification, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of paraphernalia, and false reporting.
Monday
• Mark D. Priehs, 33, no address available. Booked 1:41 a.m. Criminal mischief and possession of paraphernalia.
• Robert D. Rooksberry, 31, 2900 block of North Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 a.m. False informing, public intoxication, criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance, and possession of paraphernalia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
