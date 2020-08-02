Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 2, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Casandra L. White, 37, 5200 block of North 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:01 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Jesse V. Schane, 29, 700 block of West Ninth Street, Brazil. Booked 3:01 p.m. Petition to revoke pre-trial.
• Colton Smart, 27, 200 block of Point West, West Lafayette. Booked 10:07 p.m. Theft.
• Barry L. Haskett, 64, 6400 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Daniel L. Gilbert, 33, 10 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:05 a.m. Possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of methamphetamine, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Desirae M. Bailey, 22, 300 block of West Middle Street, Rosedale. Booked 1:29 a.m. Criminal trespass, false informing, unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of paraphernalia and residential entry.
• Sonny D. Osborn, 44, 8500 block of Fetter Street, Merom. Booked 3:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Alvino R. Love, 27, 300 block of Wolf Street, Sullivan. Booked 3:32 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Jack A. Snapp, 48, 600 block of South Court Street, Sullivan. Booked 5:09 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael R. Hunter, 36, 4400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:10 a.m. Refusal to identify self and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Mitchell G. Binns, 28, 200 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:55 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Andre D. Moody, 37, 1600 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:45 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and disorderly conduct.
• Michael Vasquez, 56, 3800 block of King James Road, Grove City, Ohio. Booked 9:56 p.m. Criminal trespass and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
