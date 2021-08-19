Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 19, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Corey M. Underwood, 32, 1400 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked midnight. Criminal trespass.
• Daniel J. Ball, 38, 1900 block of Plum Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:09 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Micheal J. Meneely, 35, 10 block of North Sixth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:46 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, improper or no tail or plate light, and failure to signal for turn or lane change.
• Jay D. Lindley, 47, 6800 block of North Robertson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:08 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; habitual traffic violator; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Connie M. Holton, 43, 1400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:30 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Dennis R. Mayfield, 26, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and theft.
• Laqueeda R. McCombs, 31, 200 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:49 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and theft.
• Angel R. Rapier, 40, 10 block of North Ninth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Justin C. Hurtt, 32, 2300 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, felon in possession of firearm, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, false reporting and theft.
• Jennifer A. Hensley, 47, 10 block of North 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and robbery.
• Deven J. Reed, 22, 900 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Harly L. Graham, 31, 1500 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended (two counts).
• Richard L. Sanders, 32, 3700 block of East Park, Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 p.m. Residential entry.
Sunday
• Regch R. De Leon, 18, 1200 block of Longford Glen Drive, Germantown, Md. Booked 1:17 a.m. Public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Dennis L. O'Donnell, 33, 1600 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 a.m. Criminal trespass and possession of methamphetamine.
• Pamela S. Ennen, 60, 1200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:58 a.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, battery committed with a deadly weapon and strangulation.
• Ashley M. Hill, 33, 10 block of West Jackson Street, Brazil. Booked 1:06 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Betty L. Johnson, 48, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. No operator's license in possession and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Alan D. Callahan, 59, 1400 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:53 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Anthony T. Lee, 25, 900 block of Lockport Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:08 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Timothy W. Bennett, 41, 10 block of Allendale Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Battery, resisting law enforcement, battery by body waste and battery with bodily injury.
• Courtney Brenton, 24, 900 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:59 p.m. Forgery; operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license; possession of methamphetamine; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Scott E. Myers, 29, 3700 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:30 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Gary J. Morris, 27, 300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Jesiah D. Campton, 19, 500 block of Mill Avenue, Union Grove, Wis. Booked 6:15 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor possession of alcohol.
• Brent E. Stevens, 48, 700 block of South Virgil Street, Jasonville. Booked 6:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Gary R. Turner, 53, 2300 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Lawrence W. Lalumendier, 43, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, parole violation, public intoxication and residential entry.
• Donald R. Orman Sr., 53, 800 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 8:20 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury.
• Sabrina A. Lowe, 35, 300 block of East Linn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Jay R. Church, 41, 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:18 p.m. Resisting law enforcement, intimidation and invasion of privacy.
• Sharae L. Henderson, 48, 2200 block of Warren Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:34 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Steven R. Henderson, 48, 2200 block of Warren, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Ethan J. Delaney, 24, 900 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:30 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia; possession of hypodermic syringe or needle; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Monday
• Madison C. Copeland, 18, 300 block of East South Street, Bainbridge. Booked 4:37 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Kaylia Egge, 18, 2500 block of Woodhurst Drive, Sullivan. Booked 4:42 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
