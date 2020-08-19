Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 19, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Neil J. Barnes, 42, 400 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Olivia N. Kirchner, 32, 10 block of South Fourth, Terre Haute. Booked 10:39 a.m. Expired plates, no valid driver's license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Agnes M. Edmonson, 65, no address available. Booked 12:07 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Joseph W. Gosciniak, 43, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 p.m. Disregarding stop sign and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Christopher J. Rogers, 28, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Joseph L. Drury, 34, no address available. Booked 1:27 p.m. Criminal mischief, criminal trespass and resisting law enforcement.
• Isaiah Brown, 27, no address available. Booked 1:34 p.m. Conversion.
• Willie L. Jenkins, 44, 300 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:57 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, domestic battery (two counts), battery resulting in bodily injury and strangulation.
• Kelsee M. Roberts, 26, 1500 block of Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 2:10 p.m. Direct contempt of court, burglary of a dwelling, theft, check fraud and fraud.
• Mark E. Shaffer, 30, 8700 block of East Rio Grande Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, burglary of a dwelling, theft, speeding and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jasinai A. Robinson, 18, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Keenan Gordon, 20, 600 block of Linden Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:14 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Kimberly L. Waller, 53, 1100 block of South Roget, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:06 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Nedra K. Reynolds, 56, 10 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Public intoxication.
Wednesday
• Dwayne K. Washington, 25, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of a controlled substance; possession of handgun without license; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Richard L. Jr. Kelley, 41, 200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:43 a.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Noah A. Day, 21, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:33 a.m. Theft.
• Gaige M. Norris, 26, 1500 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:48 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling,
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.