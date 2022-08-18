Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 18, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Monet L. Sanders, 31, 2100 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:59 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Joseph N. Sims, 26, 300 block of Marion Street, Elkhart. Booked 11:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Coby L. Moreland, 27, 1200 block of East Davis Avenue, Brazil. Booked 11:44 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary of a dwelling, theft, auto theft (two counts) and possession of a controlled substance.
• Jackie J. Melvin, 42, 100 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Christopher G. Webster, 38, 1800 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:32 p.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon; arson; burglary (two counts); burglary of a dwelling; theft (four counts); auto theft (four counts); unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle in commission of a crime; resisting law enforcement; possession of methamphetamine; reckless driving (two counts); unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle; escape from lawful detention; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Leonard M. Atterson, 36, 300 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine (two counts).
• Courtney L. Smith, 39, 6800 block of North Cedarwood Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Grant M. Cooper, 23, 600 block of South Franklin Street, Brazil. Booked 2:15 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jason K. Love, 48, 500 block of South Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Intimidation and domestic battery.
• Christian M. Baca, 29, 3100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4 p.m. Intimidation.
• Billy R. Price, 35, 2600 block of North 27th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:22 p.m. Failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jessica A. Keck, 39, 4400 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:25 p.m. Public intoxication.
• Sandy L. Bray, 53, 3200 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:50 p.m. Possession of marijuana and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Summerlyn G. Bullock, 21, no address available. Booked 7:07 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury to public safety official, domestic battery, criminal mischief and conversion.
• Ronnie L. Livingston, 48, 2400 block of North 29th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael A. Mason, 33, 2500 block of Park Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Javen A. Hutchins, 21, 1200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:07 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jonathan C. Watson, 39, 100 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:30 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Leah Stinson, 18, 2100 block of East New Discovery Road, Rockville. Booked 12:49 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Grace A. Bemis, 24, 6600 block of North Erickson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:40 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and domestic battery.
• Gary R. Traylor, 28, 200 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Jonathon T. Helton, 25, Riley. Booked 4:36 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Christian S. Footman, 30, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:18 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
