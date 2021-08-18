Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 18, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Aug. 12 and 13, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Dacota M. Hughes, 29, 1900 block of Garfield Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Auto theft; and escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device.
• Dwayne L. Porter, 60, 2200 block of Spruce, Terre Haute. Booked 10:09 a.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe, resisting law enforcement (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Braden M. Wills, 33, 100 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Devin M. Conwell, 31, 7700 block of South Charles Place, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Joshua A. Steadman, 28, 10 block of West Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Aaron D. Deweese, 25, 1400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:17 p.m. Court order.
• Bernard A. Terstegge, 42, 400 block of South Gaslight Placde, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Carl F. Jenkins, 47, 2200 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts); strangulation; burglary of a dwelling; theft; scheme to defraud bank; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Cornell L. Towles, 53, 500 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Criminal trespass; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; and possession of paraphernalia.
• Rebecca L. Goldman, 46, 10 block of South 23rd Street, Brazil. Booked 9:10 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, conversion (two counts), possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and criminal trespass.
• Thomas J. Conway, 34, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), strangulation, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug.
Friday
• Rachel N. Camp, 31, 8900 block of North Brown Street, Fontanet. Booked 1:48 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; resisting law enforcement; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of a controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; unlawful possession of a syringe; dealing in methamphetamine; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dana I. Stapp, 31, 1400 block of Grand, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Emily L. Aviles, 22, 400 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:12 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Darrell R. White, 57, no address available. Booked 5:16 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, residential entry, domestic battery and confinement.
• Joseph M. Sturma, 47, 600 block of South Ferris, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:04 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Donald G. Langford, 59, 7600 block of East Red Cherry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Deward E. Philpott, 52, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 a.m. Controlled substances criminal mischief moderate bodily injury to a person.
• Paul L. Sims Jr., 40, 900 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Douglas McLeish, 58, 1700 block of West Winds Court, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Taylor N. Elliott, 22, 1900 block of North Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Theft.
• Dalton J. Pitts, 23, 1500 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Child molesting (two counts) and incest.
• Joshua Kensell, 26, 1300 block of North 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:15 p.m. Strangulation and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• John T. Keys, 32, 2800 block of East Thomas, Terre Haute. Booked 6:51 p.m. Improper or no stop lamp, leaky or altered muffler, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Thomas A. Fennell, 30, 200 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:09 p.m. False informing.
• Mark A. Stedman, 24, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:22 p.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Kaylee V. Brenton, 22, 10 block of North Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 p.m. Domestic battery and domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
