Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 18, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Saturday
• Thomas R. Rusin Jr., 26, 800 block of Heritage Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 11:03 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Amber R. Osborne, 42, 1800 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:28 a.m. Conversion.
• Elijah J. Johnson, 22, 100 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:48 p.m. Criminal mischief.
• Christopher R. Price, 36, 1800 block of South 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Failure to register as a sex or violent offender.
• Marc D. Tryon, 49, 10 block of Home Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:14 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Graylon D. Bell, 53, 700 block of South Saginaw Place, Terre Haute. Booked 8:45 p.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, and intimidation.
• Deedrah L. Adkins, 22, 2400 block of Jefferson Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:53 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation and domestic Battery.
• Jamie E. Poe, 45, 300 block of McCombs Drive, Bloomfield. Booked 9:27 p.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement and confinement.
• Rodney D. Good, 52, 2100 block of Cottage Court, Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Sunday
• Demarcus L. Williams, 33, 700 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 a.m. Battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 if committed by person at least 18, arson, criminal trespass and intimidation.
• Dylan M. Voorhees, 28, no address available. Booked 3:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ryan S. Rehwald, 20, 10 block of North Hillcrest Road, Vincennes. Booked 3:50 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage; possession of paraphernalia; minor possession of alcoholic beverage; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Timothy J. Lawson, 37, 9100 block of East Marie Avenue, Seelyville. Booked 7:19 a.m. Residential entry.
• Dwayne C. Johnson, 27, 100 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 a.m. Confinement, domestic battery and battery.
• Melvin L. Graham, 40, 200 block of North Main Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 p.m. Conversion.
• James H. Grantham, 27, 1900 block of Buckeye Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:39 p.m. Criminal conversion.
• Zachary L. Kirchoff, 20, 100 block of North Second street, Vincennes. Booked 4:42 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia; illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage; illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage; operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Bobbie R. Brown, 64, 200 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5 p.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.
• Bobby R. Coons, 33, 200 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:10 p.m. Domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Chad D. Carroll, 35, no address available. Booked 8:50 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Shawn D. Moran, 41, 1900 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:08 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Nick A. Balder, 31, 2400 block of West Curry Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. Improper or no tail or plate light, and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• Peter O. Roberts, 35, 600 block of South Old U.S. Highway, Carlisle. Booked 11:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
Monday
• Donald W. Holmes, 41, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and probation order violation.
• Elijah J. Carson, 27, 1300 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:57 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), theft (two counts), intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, failure to provide vehicle registration certificate and failure to yield right of way at entrance to through highway.
• Paul R. Farris, 24, 3400 block of South Center Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:36 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melissa A. McEwan, 47, no address available. Booked 12:55 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Shane C. Hunter, 20, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:25 p.m. Conversion.
• Michael A. Smith, 34, 2400 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:06 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Matthew L. Cornelius, 22, 1600 block of Woodlawn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Fraud.
• Mranda K. Smith, 34, 500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:14 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kevin R. Gregory, 31, 10 block of Southeast Washington Street, Jasonville. Booked 4:51 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• William H. Elleman, 52, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle with a false plate, operating with expired plates (two counts), possession of marijuana (two counts), possession of paraphernalia, window tint violation by driver, failure to signal for turn or lane change, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Larry G. Bennet, 53, 400 block of Melton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:36 p.m. Theft (two counts) and auto theft.
• William E. Bowen, 41, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and possession of paraphernalia.
• Lindsey Barwick, 26, 500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:27 p.m. False identity statement.
• Crystal Wheatfill, 43, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:56 p.m. Public intoxication.
Tuesday
• Jacob A. Johnson, 27, 300 block of East Morris Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:18 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Christopher J. Rogers, 28, 10 block of Foulkes Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Neil J. Barnes, 42, 400 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:27 a.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Bonnie J. Buntain, 38, 2900 block of North Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 a.m. Arson.
• Scott A. Leonard, 54, 2400 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 a.m. Intimidation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
