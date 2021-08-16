Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 16, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Timothy A. McIntyre, 39, 9600 block of Private Road 975, Poland. Booked 8:29 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and escape from lawful detention.
• Paul J. Blitz, 32, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 a.m. Conversion, invasion of privacy and possession of methamphetamine.
• Joshua A. Shaffer, 34, 200 block of Cleveland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:44 p.m. Theft (two counts).
• Cody E. Becking, 29, 10 block of West Washington Street, Poneto. Booked 4:45 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Amy R. Ravellette, 48, 400 block of East Wabash, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Rusty J. Brandenburg, 29, 1900 block of South Palmer Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:12 p.m. Unlawful possession or use of a legend drug, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia (two counts).
• Joseph W. Gosciniak, 44, 1100 block of South 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:55 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Samara S. Moore, 20, 4300 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:12 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Scott E. Myers, 29, 3700 block of West Woodland Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:56 p.m. Disorderly conduct, interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, public intoxication by alcoholic beverage, residential entry, strangulation and domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Jonathan A. Myrick, 45, 1900 block of South 19th St, Terre Haute. Booked 1:08 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Justin M. Thomas, 26, 300 block of Grandview Way, Westfield. Booked 3:15 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Robert L. Dixon, 58, no address available. Booked 3:23 a.m. Dealing in cocaine/narcotic drug.
• Madison P. Hancock, 21, 7100 block of East Old Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:35 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance.
• Wade E. Obanion, 40, Oakland, Ill. Booked 2:02 p.m. Battery against public safety official, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Timesha L. Gibbons, 35, 10 block of East Broadway Street, Winchester, Ky. Booked 2:30 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jamie E. Poe, 46, 10 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:43 p.m. Battery against a public safety official, resisting law enforcement and invasion of privacy.
• Andrew L. Brown, 37, 100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:49 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
• Terry J. Ross, 46, 2900 block of South 9½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Battery.
Wednesday
• Gary D. Donham, 41, 2300 block of East Cottom Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, confinement and domestic battery (two counts).
• James A. Stevens, 38, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Michael S. Ferguson, 22, 1400 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 a.m. Improper or no tail or plate light, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility.
• Glenn Grossman, 30, no address available. Booked 4:23 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Aaron L. Hires, 27, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:15 a.m. Criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation and invasion of privacy (two counts).
• Kathy L. Lowry, 52, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• James A. Lowery, 26, 900 block of East Private Road 50 South, Center Point. Booked 10:40 a.m. Court order.
• Anthony M. Williamson, 26, 1400 block of Hulman, Terre Haute. Booked 11:24 a.m. Domestic battery and strangulation.• Courtney L. Mize, 23, 1900 block of North 30th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 a.m. Obstruction of justice, domestic battery and false reporting.
• Prestin L. Zink, 23, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:13 p.m. Auto theft, escape from lawful detention and possession of paraphernalia.
• Franklin Morgan, 56, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:16 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Destiny C. Carter, 20, 5600 block of Pointe Drive, Hammond. Booked 3:10 p.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Jay M. Lewis, 27, 2200 block of East Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 p.m. Conversion.
• Tyler C. Livingston, 26, 5500 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:50 p.m. Criminal mischief, residential entry, resisting law enforcement, intimidation, invasion of privacy and public intoxication.
• Rico R. Spillers, 27, 1400 block of Harrison Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:08 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Bakari F. Ward, 44, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:26 p.m. Refusal to identify self, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Barry Smith, 56, 10 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:51 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Zachary A. Edington-Hensley, 27, 800 block of Ash, Clinton. Booked 8:39 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling, theft and auto theft.
• Melvin L. Graham, 41, 2100 block of North Third Street, Seelyville. Booked 8:40 p.m. Conversion.
Thursday
• Terri J. Wallisa, 40, 100 block of Locust Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:55 a.m. Conversion.
• Kiarra Warren, 19, 1400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:04 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Lapassion L. Morgan, 19, 2800 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Sarah E. Cox, 37, 300 block of Indiana 341, Hillsboro. Booked 4:45 a.m. Theft of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine.
• Heather M. Mize, 29, 100 block of U.S. 150, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:24 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.