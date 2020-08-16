Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 16, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday and Saturday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Joshua B. Clark, 39, 800 block of East Walnut, Washington. Booked 9:16 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
• Joshua W. Rowley, 32, 500 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:58 a.m. Parole violation.
• Cynthia L. McCoy, 41, 200 block of Blackman, Clinton. Booked 12:51 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Travis M. Brown, 27, 10 block of South 21st Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:15 p.m. Criminal mischief and intimidation (two counts).
• Amanda L. Hellis, 36, 1300 block of South Fourth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 p.m. Theft and forgery.
• Rusty S. Pruitt, 33, 9300 block of East Pettiford Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:38 p.m. Auto theft.
• Frederick L. Shouse, 28, 800 block of South Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:18 p.m. Battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
• Cameron T. Snavely, 26, 500 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:03 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle without financial responsibility, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, failure to stop after accident and resisting law enforcement.
• Maurice D. Bradley, 50, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:30 p.m. Court order.
• Jeremiah W. Oliver, 30, 900 block of Terrier Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:40 p.m. Domestic battery and residential entry.
Saturday
• Christopher L. Young, 21, 800 block of North Raintree Court, Terre Haute. Booked 12:33 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon and carrying a handgun without a license,
• Dale A. Hartsburg, 48, 10 block of West Country Club Drive, Bloomington. Booked 1:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Mitchell L. Cole, 61, 1400 block of South 16th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:21 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Mariah Medina, 20, 100 block of East Greenway, Cedar Creek, Texas. Booked 2:05 a.m. Minor possession of alcohol.
• John J. Wilson, 61, 3800 block of North 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:28 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Garett A. Ray, 24, 2400 block of certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Michael C. Dixon, 69, 300 block of South State Road, Rockville. Booked 4:38 a.m. Out-of-county warrant; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); maintaining a common nuisance; possession of methamphetamine (two counts); habitual offender; and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
