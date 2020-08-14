Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 14, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Josie M. Farner, 22, 1600 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:34 a.m. Criminal recklessness, battery committed with a deadly weapon, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• Rb Aaron Miller, 39, 3200 block of North Schofield, Indianapolis. Booked 2:49 p.m. Court order.
• Sarah K. Vore, 30, no address available. Booked 3:42 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Clay W. Certain, 46, 2300 block of McKeen, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Michael C. Wilson, 40, 7700 block of South Carlisle, Terre Haute. Booked 7:07 p.m. Residential entry and theft.
Friday
• Jacob E. White, 35, 6600 block of North Ericson, Terre Haute. Booked 12:11 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts).
• Wesley R. Beitler, 18, 1500 block of Sycamore Lane, Aurora, Ill. Booked 1:55 a.m. Public intoxication and illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage.
• Edward A. Silotto, 50, 3600 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:05 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Stephanie S. Simms, 44, 10 block of West Southern Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 2:10 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Ethan R. Spence, 20, 500 block of East 42nd Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 2:44 a.m. Illegal consumption of an alcoholic beverage and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• William P. Owens, 42, no address available. Booked 3:35 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, auto theft, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dwight D. Brown, 28, 1100 block of South 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:19 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license.
• Andre D. Moody, 37, 1600 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 a.m. Intimidation, criminal mischief, burglary, invasion of privacy, domestic battery with moderate bodily Injury and strangulation.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.