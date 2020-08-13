Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 13, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Noah A. Day, 21, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:07 a.m. Theft.
• Holly J. Day, 47, 300 block of South Ninth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 9:13 a.m. Intimidation.
• Matthew Hojem, 34, 9800 block of East Davis Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Burglary and auto theft.
• Michael R. Bousman, 37, 3800 block of Old Haythorne Road, Terre Haute. Booked 4:46 p.m. Torturing/mutilating vertebrate animal.
• Michael Smith, 34, 2900 block of Winthrop, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Disorderly conduct.
• Seth P. Bolin, 23, 200 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
• Gil A. Landaverde, 37, 400 block of Eastern Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 9:39 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Thursday
• Sean B. Cogan, 35, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:03 a.m. Residential entry.
• Talisha J. Crane, 39, 600 block of Elm Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Battery committed with deadly weapon, domestic battery and aggravated battery.
• Jackie L. Neice, 66, 1300 block of South Pam Drive, Rosedale. Booked 1:59 a.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Scott Elmore, 28, 200 block of North Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:57 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness, aggravated battery and battery by bodily waste.
• Michael E. Wilson, 40, 100 block of Wilson, Terre Haute. Booked 3:01 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Bakari F. Ward, 43, 1400 block of South 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:29 a.m. Intimidation and refusal to identify self while stopped for infraction/ordinance.
• Chelsey D. Laycock, 26, 10 block of North Lockhart Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:39 a.m. Possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
