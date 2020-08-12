Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 12, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Steven R. Spurgeon, 46, 100 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:40 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Aleisa Y. Ekine, 54, 100 block of Gilbert Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Criminal mischief and burglary of a dwelling.
• Clacey J. Holt, 36, 2200 block of North Tabortown Road, Terre Haute. Booked 7:04 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Calvin D. Cooper Jr., 35, 100 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:25 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Treyveon Q. Ashley, 24, 10 block of North 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:05 p.m. Domestic Battery (three counts).
• Marco A. Polito, 42, 2200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Domestic battery.
Monday
• Buddy W. Delaney, 27, 2400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:20 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Katelynn H. Weaver, 19, 1400 block of North County Road, Carbon. Booked 1:32 a.m. Possession of marijuana.
• Tommy L. Dycus, 40, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 2:49 a.m. Unlawful manufacture, distribution or possession with intent to manufacture substance represented to be a controlled substance, and possessing a look-alike substance.
• Keith W. Ermisch, 59, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 3 a.m. Theft.
• Gabrielle R. Gilbrech, 23, 8900 block of North U.S. 41, Terre Haute. Booked 8:54 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement and domestic violence animal cruelty.
• Russell J. Cottrell, 42, 300 block of East Sycamore Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Revocation of direct placement.
• Cody A. Gray, 30, 2600 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Brittany Michel, 23, 100 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:50 p.m. Battery and escape from lawful detention.
• Michael Throneburg, 65, no address available. Booked 9:48 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Austin S. Wheatfill, 21, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Emily R. Dixon, 28, 8500 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:49 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Matthew A. Branham, 36, 8600 block of South 775, Carbon. Booked 10:15 a.m. Disorderly conduct and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Joseph P. Bukovack, 43, 4200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:02 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• John R. Lattin, 27, 1600 block of North Stop 18 Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:21 p.m. Residential entry.
• Christopher L. Cronkhite, 33, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:37 p.m. Strangulation and domestic battery.
• Justin A. Dailey, 34, 2500 block of East Woodsmall Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:45 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Wednesday
• Kimberly Landrus, 23, 400 block of South Third, Terre Haute. Booked 12:08 a.m. Conversion.
• Kyle R. Loffredo, 27, 2200 block of Lori Court, Terre Haute. Booked 1:12 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts) and strangulation.
• Brayden T. Smith, 23, 5200 block of North Indiana, Terre Haute. Booked 3:16 a.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Abram Navarro, 25, 100 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:39 a.m. Domestic battery, resisting law enforcement, invasion of privacy and battery.
• Laroy M. Goodman, 30, 400 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:27 a.m. Residential entry.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
