Vigo County Jail Log: Aug. 11, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Howard L. Johnson, 42, 500 block of South Fifth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:02 a.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ryan R. Steadman, 36, 300 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
• Jennifer A. Jones-Hensley, 46, no address available. Booked 11:04 a.m. Public intoxication.
• Joseph A. Liberty Sr., 48, 1900 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:42 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Donald R. Orman, 33, 2700 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jesse J. Jackson, 46, Brazil. Booked 2:47 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• David A. Heckelsmiller, 55, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:25 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
• Joshua W. Rowley, 32, 500 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:24 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Daniel L. Johnson, 27, 1900 block of 23½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 5:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Friday
• Justin A. Brown, 35, 3300 block of East Carol Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:14 a.m. Residential entry.
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 2800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Mary E. Taft, 31, 700 block of North Watson, Sullivan. Booked 2:41 p.m. Burglary, criminal trespass, theft and invasion of privacy.
• David M. Wilson, 36, 10 block of East Park, Terre Haute. Booked 2:45 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, escape from lawful detention, unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon, possession of methamphetamine, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle and legend drug prescription violation.
Saturday
• Gerry N. Neidhamer, 28, 600 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:26 a.m. Intimidation and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Gregory A. Taylor, 66, 4200 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:41 a.m. Resisting law enforcement and intimidation.
• Justin S. Farris, 34, 700 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:02 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Sean P. McClamroch, 41, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Robert A. Smith, 28, 1700 block of Liberty, Terre Haute. Booked 11:58 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts).
• Paul R. Johnson, 40, 2300 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:18 p.m. Conversion and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Sarah J. Kiger, 45, no address available. Booked 2:35 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jesse S. West, 40, no address available. Booked 3:31 p.m. Operating vehicle after being habitual traffic offender.
• Brandy L. Padgett, 45, 2900 block of Tanglewood Lane, West Terre Haute. Booked 4:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Buddy A. Williams, 31, 1100 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:13 p.m. Arson.
• Patrick C. Sharp, 33, 1600 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Battery resulting in bodily injury, intimidation and resisting law enforcement (two counts).
Sunday
• Juan Vela, 44, 1500 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:43 a.m. Open alcoholic beverage container during operation of a motor vehicle, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.
• David Hall, 50, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:13 a.m. Theft, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael L. Rowe, 33, 200 block of West Lee Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:42 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Keeghan L. Tetidrick, 30, 200 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 a.m. Forgery.
• Antonio L. Porter, 38, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:01 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Charles D. Drummond, 39, 2200 block of Sycamore Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:53 a.m. Out-of-county warrant (two counts), trafficking with an inmate, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Michael C. Wilson, 40, 7700 block of South Carlisle, Terre Haute. Booked 5:07 a.m. Disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
