Vigo County Jail Log: April 9, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Nicole A. Wood, 42, 7800 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:06 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Robert L. Carter, 29, 1500 block of Ohio, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Shelby L. Smith-Mount, 29, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and visiting a common nuisance.
• Brandon M. Roberts, 22, 100 block of North Eighth Street, West Terre Haute . Booked 6:05 p.m. Auto theft, operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, criminal recklessness and residential entry.
• Jemimah Benge, 35, no address available. Booked 8:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine (two counts).
• Joshua G. Overpeck, 42, 2800 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:53 p.m. Escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and stalking.
Friday
• Antonio S. Caruso, 19, 100 block of South 32nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and minor possession of alcohol.
• Jacob W. Reed, 35, 1500 block of Woodley Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:40 a.m. Maintaining a common nuisance; possession of a controlled substance; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
