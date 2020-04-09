Vigo County Jail Log: April 9, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Jason L. Elder, 35, 2100 block of North Third, Terre Haute. Booked 2:16 p.m. Criminal recklessness, robbery, pointing a firearm, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and possession of firearm by domestic batterer.
• Clyde D. Sluder, 38, 2800 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Battery with bodily injury.
• Isaac E. Craig, 50, no address available. Booked 4:51 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), residential entry, interference with the reporting of a crime, resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Jeffrey S. Bell, 47, 2400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:23 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime and domestic battery.
Thursday
• Nicholas J. Shelton, 41, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:58 a.m. Resisting law enforcement.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
