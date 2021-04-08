Vigo County Jail Log: April 8, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Lashe S. Dunbar, 24, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kenneth Perrin, 22, 200 block of North Depot Street, Brazil. Booked 4:03 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Angel M. Budd, 29, 2200 block of Haythorne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:44 p.m. Possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia.
• Charisa D. Hugunin, 21, 300 block of North 11th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:57 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Asasaunee Cartagena, 20, 600 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:56 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tyler C. Burke, 26, 2900 block of East Davis Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:59 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (three counts).
Thursday
• Abdulrahman M. Mudhir, 22, 10 block of Bourne Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:40 a.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, strangulation and domestic battery with moderate bodily injury.
• James A. Chapman, 32, 600 block of 39th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:56 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief, confinement, domestic battery with bodily injury to pregnant woman and theft.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
