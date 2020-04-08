Vigo County Jail Log: April 8, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Bryan L. Boswell, 44, 10 block of West Poplar Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 2:26 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Jensen L. Kelch, 29, 5300 block of Estate Road, Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• David M. Hughes, 51, 5900 block of East Moyer Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:17 p.m. Domestic battery,
Wednesday
• Skyler F. Mann, 23, Clay County Justice Center, Brazil. Booked 1:54 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
