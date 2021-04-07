Vigo County Jail Log: April 7, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Shyla Eubanks, 19, 10 block of Carriage Lane, South Village, Ill. Booked 12:11 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Johnny R. Thomas, 52, 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:10 p.m. Battery by bodily waste.
• Trey W. Magnetti, 32, 200 block of Lawton, Jasonville. Booked 3:27 p.m. Domestic battery, burglary, burglary of a dwelling, escape from lawful detention and failure to return to lawful detention.
• Blake T. Ray, 27, 2400 block of Certain Road, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:24 p.m. Possession of paraphernalia, resisting law enforcement and operating motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Kasey A. Phelps, 27, 1700 block of Seabury, Terre Haute. Booked 5:46 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Rudolph A. Willis, 34, 100 block of West Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:13 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Donald E. Hammond, 58, 1500 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:34 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Maurice D. Bradley, 50, 2300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:21 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Evelynne A. Lorance, 38, 2400 block of East County Road, Newman, Ill. Booked 11:37 p.m. Out-of-county warrant, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a syringe, possession of paraphernalia, receiving stolen property and false informing.
Tuesday
• Michael A. Conwell, 39, 10 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 a.m. Criminal mischief and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Kalliyah N. Black, 20, 2800 block of Abbott Street, Fort Wayne. Booked 5:01 a.m. Operating motor vehicle without ever obtaining license and false reporting.
• Daniel L. Megenhardt, 34, 5600 block of East Beagle Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 9:11 a.m. Counterfeiting and theft.
• Benjamin E. Cash, 33, 2500 block of East Quinn Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:20 a.m. Probation violation.
• James D. Waggoner, 23, 2700 block of Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:33 a.m. Burglary and theft.
• Nicholas E. Rodriguez, 26, 6500 block of Allendale Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 12:45 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, neglect of dependent/child violations and maintaining a common nuisance.
• Robert V. Holcomb, 29, 2400 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:05 p.m. Possession of a controlled substance and domestic battery.
• Joshua Orman, 36, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 3:38 p.m. Court order.
• Quinten D. Joseph, 22, 2300 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:55 p.m. Domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury and strangulation.
• David Myers, 57, 9500 block of East Old Fort Harrison Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• David T. Byers, 52, 300 block of North Fourth, West Terre Haute. Booked 8:27 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
Wednesday
• Koy D. Bennett, 24, 200 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:19 a.m. Domestic battery; strangulation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Richard S. Fisher, 36, 1100 block of North Kennedys Crossing Road, Brazil. Booked 1:58 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
