Vigo County Jail Log: April 7, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Harlen L. Stevens, 19, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:07 a.m. Criminal mischief, burglary and theft.
• Emily V. Ready, 20, 1200 block of Walnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:16 a.m. Burglary, false informing and possession of methamphetamine.
• Geoffrey F. Ewan, 40, 1800 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:14 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, leaving the scene of an injury crash and possession of a controlled substance.
• Isaiah Batson, 36, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:16 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and habitual offender.
• Montez L. Ellington, 30, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon.
• Richard N. Wallace, 46, 1200 block of South Sherfick Lane, Rosedale. Booked 7:34 p.m. Intimidation and resisting law enforcement.
• Franklin E. Morgan, 55, 1400 block of North Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:38 p.m. Domestic battery.
Tuesday
• Jessica L. Eiseman, 33, 200 block of Fenwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:46 a.m. Battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
