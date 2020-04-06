Vigo County Jail Log: April 6, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Sunday and Monday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Sunday
• Dillon J. Stoelting, 23, 1100 block of Terre Haute. Booked 4:54 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/dealing methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Kyle S. Shultz, 26, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:44 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Monday
• Gerald Gossitt, 43, 10 block of Osborne Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Domestic battery (two counts), intimidation, and interference with the reporting of a crime.
• Joshua Clark, 38, 5100 block of South 800, Montgomery. Booked 1:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
