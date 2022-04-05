The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 23, 24, 25 and 26, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 23
• Camron J. Wormser, 28, Terre Haute. Booked 1:56 a.m. Conversion.
• Gaige M. Norris, 27, 10 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Court order.
• Ian Bolin, 30, 2600 block of West Cooper, West Terre Haute. Booked 11:08 a.m. Failure to appear and possession of paraphernalia.
• David A. Heckelsmiller, 28, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:45 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Megan E. Pittsenbarger, 27, 2700 block of East Phylbeck Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:08 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Charles C. Rosa, 47, 1700 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:43 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Billy E. Seeley, 40, 10 block of South Ninth, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 p.m. Dealing in a controlled substance.
• Michael A. Hurns, 36, 4200 block of South 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Assisting a criminal.
• Charles A. Compton, 56, 200 block of Locust, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 p.m. Failure to appear.
• April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:28 p.m. Residential entry and reckless possession of paraphernalia.
• Lindsay Bracken, 30, 1100 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:43 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia and failure to appear.
March 24
• Tracy L. Lemay, 47, 200 block of Paris Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 12:31 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• James M. Stout, 39, 1400 block of North 26th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:38 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Joshua J. Tompkins, 27, 300 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:48 a.m. Disregarding automatic signal and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Jeremy W. Wilkie, 29, 2400 block of West Curry, Terre Haute. Booked 10:12 a.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Damon R. Pruitt, 29, 2300 block of Amber Road, Terre Haute. Booked 10:15 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Rachel K. Wilson, 27, Terre Haute. Booked 12:54 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and failure to appear on felony charge.
• Jami D. Garrard, 27, Terre Haute. Booked 2:32 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Shalane L. Ward, 30, 400 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:39 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and residential entry.
• Diedre M. Wilson, 22, 1500 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:27 p.m. Public indecency, possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy R. Fiddler, 22, 300 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:15 p.m. Theft.
March 25
• Samantha J. Schatz, 30, 100 block of South 13th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, criminal trespass, possession of methamphetamine (two counts) and possession of paraphernalia.
• Stuart J. D'Angelo, 36, 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:27 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, residential entry and invasion of privacy.
• Robin M. Arndell, 39, 1300 block of Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 4:41 a.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Paul M. Luci, 34, 1600 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 a.m. Arson; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; and possession of methamphetamine.
• Jack S. Cheesman, 29, 2300 block of Wallace Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:04 a.m. Manufacturing methamphetamine, arson, possessing two or more chemical reagents or precursors with intent to manufacture controlled substance, and possession of methamphetamine.
• Dielle L. Mercer, 23, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:19 a.m. Failure to appear.
• Robert J. Cordell, 41, 800 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10 a.m. Domestic battery; strangulation; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Brooklynn D. Hudson, 30, 400 block of South 17th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:21 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, dealing in a substance represented to be a controlled substance, possessing a look-alike substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Doris L. Rogers, 30, 700 block of South 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:44 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Keith A. Sears, 37, 2800 block of Schaal Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 p.m. Failure to appear on felony charge.
• Christopher S. Sickles, 30, 400 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:15 p.m. Driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of hypodermic syringe or needle.
• Stephen D. Slater, 56, 200 block of North 14½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:46 p.m. Child solicitation and vicarious sexual gratification.
March 26
• Tenek A. Williams, 20, 900 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Heather D. Walker, 48, 1500 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:20 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Claire Bonte, 22, 3200 block of North 28th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of a legend drug; possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; operating a vehicle while intoxicated; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Mikhaile D. Fuson, 29, 1400 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:55 a.m. Sexual battery.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
