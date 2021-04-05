Vigo County Jail Log: April 5, 2021

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Jonathan L. Crabb, 30, 100 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:04 a.m. Residential entry.
• Sean C. Mormans, 49, 200 block of South First Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:48 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dalton Hood, 22, 1800 block of North Melrose Road, West York, Ill. Booked 2:54 p.m. Court order.
• Joshua M. Gatewood, 33, 10 block of North Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 4:19 p.m. Arson.
• Devinne M. McDonald, 27, 1900 block of Beech Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:41 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Jeffrey A. Martin, 52, 4200 block of East Beulah Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:27 p.m. No valid driver's license, address or name change violation, and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Saturday
• Zachary J. Farrell, 28, 10 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 12:59 a.m. Burglary of a dwelling, receiving stolen auto parts, obstruction of justice, trafficking with an inmate, dealing in methamphetamine and false identity statement.
• Terrence McGuffin, 24, 10 block of East Private Road 15, Center Point. Booked 1:52 a.m. Dealing controlled substance.
• Dakota L. Myrick, 30, 100 block of East Dawn Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 4:57 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Andre P. Wade, 22, 100 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:26 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Tiffany A. McGinnis, 33, 1200 block of Charleston Drive, Warren Park. Booked 7:20 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
Sunday
• Tianna M. Price, 20, 1300 block of Third Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:17 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; possession of methamphetamine; possession of paraphernalia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Charles D. Drummond, 39, 9200 block of County Road, Poland. Booked 5:33 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Denielle R. Pharr, 33, 1500 block of Dowdy, Clinton. Booked 11:08 a.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Tessa Cooprider, 39, 2100 block of 23½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:08 p.m. Unlawful possession of a syringe; dealing in methamphetamine; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; maintaining a common nuisance; possession of paraphernalia; and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
