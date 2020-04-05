Vigo County Jail Log: April 5, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Friday, Saturday and Sunday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Friday
• Tyler D. Brown, 18, 600 block of South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Criminal mischief; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; domestic battery; and theft.
• Shawn A. Ellington, 56, 10 block of South Fifth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:03 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Eric W. McCullough, 41, 600 block of North Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:41 a.m. Battery.
• Timothy L. Kuehn, 51, no address available. Booked 10:36 a.m. Resisting law enforcement, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Travis J. Fagg, 35, no address available. Booked 3:58 p.m. Domestic battery (two counts), criminal confinement, rape, robbery while armed with deadly weapon or resulting in bodily injury, burglary of a dwelling, residential entry, intimidation, interference with the reporting of a crime, invasion of privacy (two counts), possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Jacob A. Sons, 40, 100 block of North Lafayette, Terre Haute. Booked 9:22 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Kenneth R. Hensley, 51, no address available. Booked 11:19 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Phillip D. Payne, 58, 1200 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:36 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Lavera Zulkifl, 52, 200 block of Blaine Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:57 p.m. Criminal trespass and domestic battery.
Saturday
• Chad D. Carroll, 34, 6700 block of North Clinton Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:24 a.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, criminal mischief and domestic battery.
• Bobi J. Archer, 40, 1400 block of Eighth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:37 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Deandre M. Shaffer, 28, 400 block of South 14th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:05 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael E. Hoke, 45, no address available. Booked 4:06 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Jacob B. Shank, 28, 8900 block of North Libertyville Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 6:17 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts) and violation of local travel advisory designations.
• Aden R. Reel, 37, no address available. Booked 9:25 a.m. Out-of-county warrant, domestic battery, domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16, criminal confinement, interference with the reporting of a crime, possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine.
• Corey J. Wolcott, 28, 10 block of East Ninth Street, Georgetown, Ill. Booked 2:25 p.m. Stalking and invasion of privacy.
• Kathy L. Lofston, 30, 100 block of South Eighth, Terre Haute. Booked 6:28 p.m. Neglect of a dependent (two counts).
• Sean E. Mitchell, 37, 1200 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:25 p.m. Possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
Sunday
• Scott A. Brenton, 46, 1200 block of South Ninth Street, Clinton. Booked 1:08 a.m. Domestic battery, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, theft and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident.
• Chad A. McKillop, 46, 1600 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
• Marshawn D. Franklin, 23, 6700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:12 a.m. Criminal mischief and public intoxication by alcoholic beverage.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
