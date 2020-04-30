Vigo County Jail Log: April 30, 2020

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Wednesday and Thursday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Wednesday
• Leonard M. Atterson, 34, 10 block of West Johnson Avenue, West Terre Haute. Booked 5:20 p.m. Dealing in methamphetamine, illegal possession of anhydrous ammonia, maintaining a common nuisance, neglect of a dependent and possession of precursors.
• Gerald Gossitt, 43, Chicago, Ill. Booked 6:32 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Thursday
• Andrew Baber, 18, 10 block of South 25th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:51 a.m. Possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license, operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
• Patricke D. Shacklett, 31, 600 block of Ash Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:09 a.m. Criminal mischief.
• Christopher E. Glass, 36, 900 block of North Madison, Mason, Ill. Booked 2:54 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and other (not classified).
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
