Vigo County Jail Log: April 3, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement March 21 and 22, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
March 21
• Gary R. Cooper, 42, 1100 block of Wheeler Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:13 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia (two counts); and possession of paraphernalia.
• Armon D. Bassett, 35, no address available. Booked 9:28 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated; resisting law enforcement; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Randy L. Reedy, 43, 100 block of North Fruitridge Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:58 a.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• Joshua L. Johnson, 32, 1100 block of North Vandalia Place, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:33 a.m. Criminal trespass.
• Cortney O. Brenton, 25, 900 block of East Davis, Terre Haute. Booked 11:38 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas J. Conway, 34, no address available. Booked 12:17 p.m. Escape from lawful detention; escape from lawful detention, violating a home detention order or removing electronic monitoring or GPS device; dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug; and possessing paraphernalia.
• Chad V. Glaze, 38, 4100 block of East 73½ Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:01 p.m. Auto theft.
• Travis J. Kraemer, 30, Brazil. Booked 4 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Aaron M. Vangilder, 38, 3800 block of East Sandalwood Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:28 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Morris L. Williams, 26, 10 block of South Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:58 p.m. Unlawful possession of firearm by serious violent felon; dealing marijuana/hashish/salvia; dealing controlled substance; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia.
• Dustin Wimmer, 36, 10 block of North 15th, Terre Haute. Booked 5:38 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and public intoxication.
• Aaliyah R. Skelton, 25, 4400 block of North Edmondson Avenue, Indianapolis. Booked 5:44 p.m. Reckless driving and resisting law enforcement.
• Derrick W. Poirrier, 32, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:10 p.m. Conversion.
• Casey L. Wilson-Prince, 23, 700 block of East Springhill, Terre Haute. Booked 6:54 p.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license.
• A.C. Cephus, 28, 1300 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Chadwick S. Cutter, 30, 10 block of Cherry Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:23 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Robert T. Jeffers, 44, 1600 block of South Kent, Terre Haute. Booked 8:37 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Dustin J. Spence, 26, 2800 block of South First, Terre Haute. Booked 9:25 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Melissa D. Peters, 47, 500 block of East 43½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 11:21 p.m. Domestic battery.
March 22
• Miranda Lytle, 47, 4400 block of South Spring Acres St, Terre Haute. Booked 1:14 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Michael L. Smith, 40, 10 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:24 a.m. Dealing in methamphetamine.
• Daniel R. Johnson, 53, 200 block of Fourth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 1:54 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
