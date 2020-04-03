The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Thursday and Friday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Thursday
• Joshua L. Reedy, 32, 2300 block First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:17 p.m. Domestic battery, and domestic battery in presence of a child.
• Delbert McKinley Higginbotham, 40, 300 block North 18th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:29 p.m. Burglary.
Friday
• Bradley A. Hild, 22, 2000 block South 23 1/2 Drive Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:28 a.m. Failure to appear, failure to appear on felony charge, and possession of a synthetic drug or synthetic drug lookalike substance.
• Tyler Dray Brown, 18, 600 block South 19th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:37 a.m. Criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and domestic battery in presence of a child.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
