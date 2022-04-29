Vigo County Jail Log: April 29, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Monday and Tuesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Monday
• Brent M. Keene, 30, 500 block of North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:05 a.m. Possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia.
• David M. Wolfe, 39, 1800 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 11:12 a.m. Auto theft.
• Robert W. Robinson, 37, no address available. Booked 3:13 p.m. Probation order violation.
• Brandon S. Poole, 33, 10 block of North 24th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:13 p.m. Probation order violation.
• David D. Long, 23, 1500 block of Sixth Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:23 p.m. Auto theft.
• Lindsey M. Conn, 37, 6700 block of North 36th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:06 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Joseph A. Smith, 24, 600 block of Seabury Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Criminal trespass.
• Dustin J. Wilson, 25, 300 block of North 14½, Terre Haute. Booked 11:49 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia.
Tuesday
• William R. Fouts, 51, North 13½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Possession of paraphernalia.
• Michelle L. Rickey, 49, 800 block of North Madison Street, Greencastle. Booked 1:07 a.m. Out-of-county warrant and invasion of privacy.
• Braiden F. Clough, 18, 700 block of South Eighth Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 3:07 a.m. Intimidation, resisting law enforcement, escape and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle.
• Gage T. Brumley, 21, 10 block of South Eighth, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:37 a.m. Possession of marijuana; and possessing paraphernalia.
• Misty M. Padgett, 32, 1500 block of South 17th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:32 a.m. Theft.
• Teresa A. Skelton-White, 59, no address available. Booked 12:52 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possessing paraphernalia.
• Kimberly D. Crowder, 42, 400 block of West Douglas Drive, West Terre Haute. Booked 1:28 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Dalton R. Pryor, 26, 1400 block of Barbour Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:47 p.m. Possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
• Emily E. Eaker, 38, 600 block of Oak Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:47 p.m. Improper or no tail or plate light, driving a motor vehicle while suspended, possession of methamphetamine and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Melissa R. Warren, 56, 200 block of Dreiser, Terre Haute. Booked 5:56 p.m. Leaving the scene of an accident and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Emily B. Martinez, 30, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Theft.
• Christopher L. Dugger, 37, 1800 block of North 6½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:36 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and manufacture/dealing methamphetamine.
• Lashe S. Dunbar, 25, 10 block of McKinley Boulevard, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, strangulation, domestic battery with moderate bodily injury and battery.
• Ryan D. Burns, 35, no address available. Booked 9:54 p.m. Intimidation.
• Deanna G. Smith, 31, 600 block of South Seventh Street, West Terre Haute. Booked 10:18 p.m. Disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting law enforcement, domestic battery (two counts) and battery.
• Scott A. Spitler, 34, 1800 block of South 350, Clinton. Booked 10:20 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Kyadan R. Murphy, 18, 5900 block of South 225, Rockville. Booked 11:49 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal confinement and invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Jessica L. Kimmel, 35, 3200 block of North 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:35 a.m. Theft (two counts).
• Robert C. Albrecht, 34, 3700 block of East Hall Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:42 a.m. Possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• George H. Bailey, 35, 100 block of North Sixth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:54 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle, and possession of methamphetamine.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.