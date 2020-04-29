The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement Tuesday and Wednesday, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
Tuesday
• Joel M. Altman, 28, 400 block of Deer Run Road, Rosedale. Booked 12:33 p.m. Criminal mischief, stalking and intimidation.
• Amanda Bellville, 22, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:47 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Douglas R. Spacht, 30, 2100 block of Hendricks Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:20 p.m. Domestic battery.
• April M. Weddle, 34, 10 block of South First Street, Farmersburg. Booked 4:25 p.m. Conversion, possession of methamphetamine, driving a motor vehicle while suspended and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Justin W. Mendoza, 30, 100 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:21 p.m. Intimidation, domestic battery, confinement and domestic battery with a deadly weapon.
• Samuel E. Haney, 54, 10 block of Washington Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:34 p.m. Arson.
• Bradley A. Hild, 22, 200 block of South 23rd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:35 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Autumn N. Dowell, 42, 400 block of South 5½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 10:46 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Benjamin K. White, 44, 5100 block of West 159½ Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and residential entry.
• Jensen L. Kelch, 29, 100 block of North Eighth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:11 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Wednesday
• Bradley G. Buntain, 55, 400 block of North 12th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 12:15 a.m. Domestic battery and invasion of privacy.
• Dale L. Pittman, 55, 1300 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Burglary.
• Joseph S. Miller, 28, 100 block of Helen Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 4:11 a.m. Possession of hypodermic syringe or needle and invasion of privacy.
• Joshua D. Loftson, 26, 2100 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 4:45 a.m. Residential entry and invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
