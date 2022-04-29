Vigo County Jail Log: April 28, 2022

The following individuals were booked into the Vigo County Jail by area law enforcement April 22, 23 and 24, based on jail records. Charges are recommended by arresting officers but are not final until the Vigo County prosecutor reviews the case and files official charges.
April 22
• David Blundell, 52, 1500 block of Maple Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 12:41 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Jennifer N. Thibodeaux, 36, 1700 block of East Southern Manor Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 12:58 a.m. Unlawful possession of syringe, obstruction of justice, dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance.
• Cyle A. Risley, 27, 4900 block of South Fagin Street, Terre Haute. Booked 1:07 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Darius D. Ashton-Collins, 30, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:23 a.m. Domestic battery.
• Daldib T. Singh, 30, 400 block of South Third Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:58 p.m. Failure to appear.
• Aleisa Y. Ekine, 56, 100 block of Gilbert, Terre Haute. Booked 6:34 p.m. Domestic battery, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy.
• Lewis E. Wallace Jr., 50, 10 block of North Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 6:35 p.m. Burglary of a dwelling.
• Joseph B. Williamson, 24, 1200 block of South Carpenter Avenue, Clinton. Booked 9:31 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Jacquez Floyd, 22, 600 block of Delaware Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 10:52 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
April 23
• Erin L. Kendall, 41, 10 block of North Sixth Street, Marshall, Ill. Booked 12:41 a.m. Possession of narcotic drug, unlawful possession of syringe and possession of a controlled substance.
• Brian D. Dawson, 38, 7600 block of Eleana Road, Terre Haute. Booked 12:51 a.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
• Mark S. Reed, 45, 1300 block of Second, Terre Haute. Booked 1:53 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• James W. Burke, 47, 200 block of Chase Street, Terre Haute. Booked 3:52 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Jerred J. Owens, 44, 1100 block of South Seventh Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:56 p.m. Residential entry, criminal trespass and possession of paraphernalia.
• Tyler J. Garner, 24, 10 block of East Pearl Street, Martinsville, Ill. Booked 3:03 p.m. Domestic battery, false informing and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage.
• Treyveon Q. Ashley, 26, 700 block of Whitman, Rockville. Booked 6:05 p.m. Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16.
• Jeremie Clevenger, 46, 100 block of Cottage Street, Huntsville, Ala. Booked 8:46 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Nichole Hiner, 36, 8700 block of Wabash Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 9:49 p.m. Arson, resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.
• Thomas A. Williams, 32, 2900 block of Hines Drive, Terre Haute. Booked 10:10 p.m. Domestic battery.
• Zach S. Wilhoyte, 42, 5500 block of Idle Creek Lane, Terre Haute. Booked 10:49 p.m. Leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and resisting law enforcement.
• Shana E. Miller, 44, 300 block of North 22nd Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:23 p.m. Failure to appear and driving a motor vehicle while suspended.
• Ainslee S. Owens, 18, 10 block of Jacks Road, Elora, Tenn. Booked 11:34 p.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated (two counts).
• Brandon S. Poole, 33, 10 block of North 24th, Terre Haute. Booked 11:52 p.m. Operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person.
April 24
• Jasmine R. Jones, 26, 1500 block of Second Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 2:58 a.m. Conversion and possession of paraphernalia.
• Fernando Martinez, 46, 900 block of Monterey Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:04 a.m. Domestic battery.
• David A. Heckelsmiller, 28, 2300 block of Lafayette Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 5:09 a.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Kody R. Walker, 27, 3200 block of North 15½ Street, Terre Haute. Booked 8:19 a.m. Operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
• Timmie L. Fields, 20, 2100 block of West Lombardi, Terre Haute. Booked 9:40 a.m. Refusal to identify self, criminal trespass on property of agricultural operation without permission, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.
• Kaylee R. Jones, 21, 10 block of West Columbus Street, Brazil. Booked 11:25 a.m. Conversion and possession of marijuana.
• Carson J. Craft, 30, 9100 block of North Bak Acres Drive, Brazil. Booked 11:42 a.m. Conversion.
• William H. Dehart, 30, 1500 block of Chestnut Street, Terre Haute. Booked 2:15 p.m. Resisting law enforcement and domestic battery.
• Mattie L. King, 48, 1300 block of Liberty Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:11 p.m. Possession of methamphetamine.
• Daniel J. Kearschner, 31, 1900 block of First Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 3:44 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Randy D. Dye, 56, 800 block of South Ninth Street, Terre Haute. Booked 5:42 p.m. Domestic battery and possession of paraphernalia.
• Darius D. Ashton-Collins, 30, 1600 block of Seventh Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 6:57 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Robert L. Huckle Sr., 74, 1900 block of Leeland Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 7:16 p.m. Habitual traffic violator.
• April C. Harris, 43, 300 block of South 15th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 7:43 p.m. Residential entry, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.
• Timothy L. Shaffer, 34, 100 block of South Seventh, Terre Haute. Booked 8:07 p.m. Out-of-county warrant and resisting law enforcement.
• Jordan G. Smith, 27, 10 block of Hulman Street, Terre Haute. Booked 9:06 p.m. Intimidation.
• Donovan J. Stewart, 28, 100 block of Highland Avenue, Alton, Ill. Booked 9:08 p.m. Interference in the reporting of a crime, embezzlement and domestic battery.
• Kristyana S. Michael, 22, 100 block of Edgebrook Avenue, Terre Haute. Booked 11:16 p.m. Out-of-county warrant.
• Jonathan D. Barker, 26, 100 block of North 10th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:18 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
• Edwin B. Phillips, 66, 2100 block of North 20th Street, Terre Haute. Booked 11:55 p.m. Invasion of privacy.
Under the law, criminal charges are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
